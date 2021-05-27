Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Landmarks Commission Approves Hessler Road Development

By Taylor Haggerty
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA controversial apartment complex proposal for Hessler Road in University Circle will move forward after approval from the Cleveland Landmarks Commission Thursday. The Euclid Corridor Design Review Committee, which advises the Landmarks Commission, gave conceptual approval to the project in April, but could not come to agreement on a final approval earlier this month. The 7-2 Landmarks Commission vote allows the development to move forward.

