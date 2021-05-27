Cleveland Landmarks Commission Approves Hessler Road Development
A controversial apartment complex proposal for Hessler Road in University Circle will move forward after approval from the Cleveland Landmarks Commission Thursday. The Euclid Corridor Design Review Committee, which advises the Landmarks Commission, gave conceptual approval to the project in April, but could not come to agreement on a final approval earlier this month. The 7-2 Landmarks Commission vote allows the development to move forward.www.ideastream.org