Cleveland Landmarks Commission Approves Hessler Road Development

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Who’s the right choice to become the next mayor of Cleveland, a city of nearly 400,000 residents?. A relatively small group of people may decide. History tells us it will take convincing less than a fifth of the city’s residents to win enough votes. That’s because 50,000 votes likely will be more than enough to win the general election, and far fewer will be needed to advance out of what is shaping up as crowded September primary.