Immigration

At urging of U.S. bishops, Catholic leaders to meet on immigration

By Catholic News Service
catholicsun.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (CNS) — The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will host an emergency meeting with prelates from Central America as well as Vatican representatives June 1 and 2 in Chicago to set forth a path for the U.S. church’s response to immigration. The meeting comes as parts...

Blinken to meet Central American officials in Costa Rica amid migrant crisis

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Central American officials during a two-day visit to Costa Rica beginning Tuesday to discuss the “root causes” of immigration — a visit that comes as the Biden administration is still grappling with t​he dramatic surge of illegal immigrants arriving in the US.
U.S. to expedite immigration cases of families on border

SAN DIEGO — Families arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico will have their cases fast-tracked in immigration court, the Biden administration said Friday, less than two weeks after it said it was easing pandemic-related restrictions on seeking asylum. Under the plan, families stopped on the border starting Friday could...
Divided US Catholic Bishops Will Debate Communion Policy

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops plans to devote part of its national meeting next month to the sensitive issue of which Catholics are worthy of receiving Communion, despite calls for a delay. Dozens of bishops had requested the USCCB president, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, postpone the debate until...
U.S. Heartland Cities Growing Thanks to Immigrants

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Cities in the American heartland have seen their populations shrink for years, but immigration is starting to reverse that fate. According to the Heartland Forward Think Tank, Columbus, Ohio, and Des Moines, Iowa, are among the U.S. cities that have recently seen the quickest growing foreign-born population over the past decade. They’ve grown at a faster pace than New York City or Los Angeles. The report also shows that the 20 central states’ foreign-born population grew from 23.5 percent in 2010 to 31.1 percent in 2019. In Des Moines, Columbus and Louisville, Kentucky, the number of foreign-born residents jumped more than 40 percent through 2019. Bloomberg.
Catholic Bishops' June Meeting to Include Debate on Who Can Take Communion

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) will discuss which Catholics deserve to receive Communion at their virtual June meeting. The agenda decision comes after calls from various conservative bishops to bar Catholic politicians who are in favor of abortion rights, including President Joe Biden, from taking Communion. Meanwhile, dozens...
Immigration Courts Allowing More Migrants to Stay in U.S.

Midway through fiscal year 2021, U.S. immigration courts are allowing significantly more illegal aliens to remain in this country. Of 68,962 deportation cases processed, only 42 percent resulted in removals, the lowest percentage since 1988. Court-ordered deportation rates during the previous four years ranged from 57-72 percent. On the current trajectory, court deportations this year will be less than half the totals recorded in either 2020 or 2019.
Immigration Alert: U.S. System Overhaul & More

The Department of State has released updated guidance regarding the National Interest Exemption process for travelers subject to health-related travel bans, i.e. travelers who have spent time in China, Iran, India, Brazil, South Africa, the Schengen area, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The new guidance harmonizes the National Interest Exemption rules throughout the affected areas. Crucially, this new guidance allows for the processing of student cases for all affected areas, which previously was not the case.
Federal officials describe challenges at southern border

MISSION — The tall, steel slats that comprise a section of the southern border wall in Mission have taken on a rust-like color after long exposure to the elements. That reddish section is directly adjacent to a newer section of the wall that, while sporting a black finish, lacks the tracking technology and lighting located along other portions of the wall.