At urging of U.S. bishops, Catholic leaders to meet on immigration

Cities in the American heartland have seen their populations shrink for years, but immigration is starting to reverse that fate. According to the Heartland Forward Think Tank, Columbus, Ohio, and Des Moines, Iowa, are among the U.S. cities that have recently seen the quickest growing foreign-born population over the past decade. They've grown at a faster pace than New York City or Los Angeles. The report also shows that the 20 central states' foreign-born population grew from 23.5 percent in 2010 to 31.1 percent in 2019. In Des Moines, Columbus and Louisville, Kentucky, the number of foreign-born residents jumped more than 40 percent through 2019. Bloomberg.