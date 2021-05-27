Police report: Shooter sought, man killed in Nokesville car crash

Fatal Crash Investigation — On May 26 at 7:35 p.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the 13300 block of Bristow Rd. in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a crash. The investigation revealed that the driver of 2005 Subaru WRX was traveling northbound on Bristow Rd. when the vehicle crossed over the center line and struck a 2013 Nissan Leaf traveling the opposite direction. The driver of the Subaru was extricated from the vehicle and transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. The driver of the Nissan was also transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Speed is a factor in the crash. The driver of the Subaru was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The investigation continues.