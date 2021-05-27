Tai Pham teams up with a new Kid Flash in GREEN LANTERN: ALLIANCE graphic novel

At the US Book Show held earlier this week, Wonderbound, the middle grade and young adult publishing imprint of Vault Comics, announced their entire 2022 publishing lineup of original graphic novels from the likes of Shea Fontana, Brian Middleton, Agnes Garbowska, Colleen Coover, Paul Tobin, Galaad, Rebecca Horner, Kelly Mellings, Corey Lansdell, Lisa LaRose, Sam Beck, Ryan Haddock, Nick Wyche, Heather Nuhfer, Patricia Daguisan, Michael Moreci & more. "One of our goals with Wonderbound Year 2 was to present a wide range of genre graphic novels for young readers," said Wonderbound Managing Editor and former editor of Justice League and Metal at DC Comics, Rebecca Taylor, "but what blew me away was how each of these books also showed the depth of what genre stories can be for this age group. I have laughed loudly and cried openly while watching pages come in on every single one of our 2022 titles. The sincerity and imagination at work in this slate–whether in a story about time traveling knights, orphaned detectives, or maniacal snowmen–is truly stunning, and I cannot wait for young readers to dive in!" And I do hope there are no unfortunate lettering issues with THE BROTHERS FLICK along the way…