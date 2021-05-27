Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Tai Pham teams up with a new Kid Flash in GREEN LANTERN: ALLIANCE graphic novel

By Taimur Dar
The Beat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroduced in the pages of the Green Lantern: Legacy, DC Comics middle-grade graphic novel by Minh Lê and artist Andie Tong, thirteen-year old Vietnamese-American Tai Pham became the latest recruit into the Green Lantern Corps and a hit with readers. It’s no surprise then that today DC Comics announced that Lê and Tong are returning with a graphic novel sequel Green Lantern: Alliance, that will see Pham teaming up with Kid Flash to take on a new nemesis.

www.comicsbeat.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kid Flash#Graphic Novel#Lantern Festival#Dc Comics#Super Heroes#Alliance#Vietnamese#The Green Lantern Corps#Pacific American#Alliance#Today Dc Comics#Artist Andie Tong#Writer Minh L#Nemesis#Pages#Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
Comicspremierpopc.com

‘Space Jam’ Meets ‘Fright Night’ In Forthcoming ‘Old Head’ Graphic Novel

Fan favorite creator Kyle Starks (Assassin Nation, Sexcastle) is back with more action-packed laughs in the forthcoming horror/comedy mashup, Old Head. This original graphic novel will hit shelves this August from Image Comics. Perhaps best described as Space Jam meets Fright Night, this hilarious new story follows a former basketball...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Brothers Flick In Vault Comics' Wonderbound 2022 Graphic Novels

At the US Book Show held earlier this week, Wonderbound, the middle grade and young adult publishing imprint of Vault Comics, announced their entire 2022 publishing lineup of original graphic novels from the likes of Shea Fontana, Brian Middleton, Agnes Garbowska, Colleen Coover, Paul Tobin, Galaad, Rebecca Horner, Kelly Mellings, Corey Lansdell, Lisa LaRose, Sam Beck, Ryan Haddock, Nick Wyche, Heather Nuhfer, Patricia Daguisan, Michael Moreci & more. "One of our goals with Wonderbound Year 2 was to present a wide range of genre graphic novels for young readers," said Wonderbound Managing Editor and former editor of Justice League and Metal at DC Comics, Rebecca Taylor, "but what blew me away was how each of these books also showed the depth of what genre stories can be for this age group. I have laughed loudly and cried openly while watching pages come in on every single one of our 2022 titles. The sincerity and imagination at work in this slate–whether in a story about time traveling knights, orphaned detectives, or maniacal snowmen–is truly stunning, and I cannot wait for young readers to dive in!" And I do hope there are no unfortunate lettering issues with THE BROTHERS FLICK along the way…
ComicsNewsTimes

Freddie Mercury Graphic Novel to Be Released by Z2 Comics

Z2 Comics has announced it will be publishing the first-ever graphic novel based on Freddie Mercury this fall. Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs, created in partnership with University Music Group and Mercury Songs Ltd, will follow the Queen singer’s life through his childhood in Zanzibar and India to his rise to stardom as the effervescent frontman of one of the world’s most famous rock bands.
Books & LiteratureMinneapolis Star Tribune

3 new graphic novels worth your time

(By Eric Anthony Glover and Arielle Jovelianos, Abram ComicArts, $24.99) As I read this graphic novel, I kept getting fooled — thinking I was reading one thing, while it kept turning out to be another. The story takes place in a future where interplanetary space travel is possible but extremely dangerous. A crew of four women travel to an exoplanet in search of a rare plant that could "save a lot of lives." But disaster strikes, leaving only two alive on the hostile planet's surface — and both in a ruthless race to the remaining shuttle, which seats only one.
Entertainmentreadjunk.com

Creator of the Green Lantern dies at 91

I bought a Green Lantern shirt off of this guy at the Comicon and he gave me some free comics. Legendary artist Martin Nodell, creator of the Golden Age Green Lantern Alan Scott, passed away Saturday. He was 91. Nodell was inspired to create Green Lantern while riding the subway...
Comicsgeekdad.com

Review – Green Lantern #3: Shattered Corps

Ray – 8.5/10. Ray: Geoffrey Thorne wasted no time completely upending the world of the Green Lantern Corps in his first two issues, rearranging their entire modus operandi and then blowing up the central battery at the hands of a mysterious new villain—seemingly de-powering almost every Green Lantern and maybe killing one of the main Earth Lanterns. But this issue dials things back a little and focuses almost entirely on John Stewart as we find out where he’s been. He was off exploring a dark sector when the rings went dark, and when we first catch up with him he’s stuck in some bizarre dream world—simulating an odd intergalactic high school. This segment takes a bit too long, but once he wakes up, things get pretty interesting.
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

New on DC Universe Infinite (June 2021): All the comics arriving this month

June brings many contemporary, classic, cult-favorite, and almost-forgotten comic books to DC Universe Infinite. Just as the live-action Sweet Tooth series debuts on Netflix this month, DC Universe Infinite has added all forty issues of the original Jeff Lemire comic book series Sweet Tooth. It's also keeping up with the current surprise hit series Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point, with each issue debuting on DC Universe Infinite the same time it does in comic stores and on other digital platforms.
ComicsComicBook

Basilisk #1 Review: A Creepy Start For This Sci-Fi Super Powered Affair

Cullen Bunn might have sharpened his teeth with the likes of Marvel and DC Comics, but it's clear that Boom Studios is letting him stretch his legs when it comes to his take on horror; Basilisk #1 has the makings of another classic horror comic. Having previously created The Empty Man at Boom, a horror story which became an egregiously overlooked horror movie, Basilisk is an entirely different animal. Though the bones established here in the introductory issue work well enough, there are definitely moments in Basilisk #1 that brighter than others.
Comicspremierpopc.com

Superstar Scribe Don McGregor Returns To Zorro In ‘Flights’ Comic Book Series

Veteran comic book scribe Don McGregor – the man who breathed four-color life into Marvel Comics’ Black Panther and Killraven, among others; DC Comics’ Nathaniel Dusk; as well as his own Detectives, Inc. and Sabre – joins the ranks of American Mythology Productions with his long-awaited return to “The Fox” with Zorro: Flights.
ComicsComicBook

Superman and Wonder Woman Go Anime in This Gorgeous Poster

Superman and Wonder Woman are easily two of the most popular comic book characters that were created in the hallowed halls of DC Comics, and with the Snyder Cut of the Justice League hitting HBO Max earlier this year, it's no surprise that fans are putting them in a new light with an anime makeover. The two titans of the comic book industry might not be returning for a Justice League 2, as far as we know, but that hasn't stopped Warner Bros from greasing the wheels on their returns to cinema, with both heroes having movies in the works.