Schwarber (knee) is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta. Schwarber left Wednesday's game after injuring his knee on a diving catch attempt, so it's no surprise to see him rest for the early afternoon game the next day. He'll be available as a pinch hitter Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports, which suggests he's unlikely to miss too much more time. Josh Harrison moves out to left field in his absence, with Jordy Mercer starting at second base.