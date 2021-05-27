DNR to host public hearing on PFAS water contamination standards
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Wisconsin residents will get the chance to weigh in June 4 on proposed standards for water contaminants known as PFAS in our water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is hosting a virtual hearing on the regulation of polyfluoralkyl substances at 1 p.m. June 4. The hearing will focus on proposed revisions to ch. NR 809 related to the promulgation of new drinking water maximum contaminant levels for 12 additional Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) and combined standards for 4 PFAS.www.news8000.com