Eddie Howe has held talks with Peter Grant regarding a potential return to Celtic this summer, according to the Daily Record. Grant was once part of a Parkhead coaching team under Tony Mowbray when he was a first-team coach during the 2009/10 season. However, Mowbray’s era at Celtic Park was one of the worst in the club’s history. Grant would leave the club when Mowbray was sacked and that was that.