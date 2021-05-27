ADAC Automotive and L2L Win Prestigious Award for Operational Excellence from National Association of Manufacturers
SALT LAKE CITY (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. ADAC Automotive, the leading Tier 1 supplier of vehicle access products, received the 2021 Operational Excellence award from the Manufacturing Leadership Council at the annual Awards Gala on May 19 . The award also recognized L2L, a digital reliability and production platform provider, as a Technology Partner for ADAC Automotive. The 2021 summit and awards gala recognize and honor excellence in manufacturing and industry leadership in global manufacturing.www.chron.com