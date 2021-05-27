Giants Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: David Price Makes 2nd Start

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves 6/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) will duel the Atlanta Braves (26-29) in Game 2 of a 3-game series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 7:15 PM ET. Los Angeles just won a series versus the St. Louis Cardinals after a 14-3 victory in the finale on Wednesday. The Dodgers also won the opener at 9-4 on Monday but lost Game 2 at 2-3 on Tuesday. The LA Dodgers will try to continue their success after a 9-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the opening of a series on Friday. Starter Julio Urias allowed four hits and one earned run with two walks granted while striking out five Atlanta batters in 5.0 innings pitched in the win. Second Baseman Chris Taylor led the charge with one run on one hit with three RBIs while Catcher Will Smith chipped in one run on one hit with an RBI. Third Baseman Justin, Center Fielder Cody Bellinger, LF A.J. Pollock, and Pitcher Julio Urias contributed one run with an RBI in the victory.