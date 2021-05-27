Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: David Price Makes 2nd Start

By Matthew Moreno
dodgerblue.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a 4-1 road trip that included a three-game sweep of the San Francisco Giants, the Los Angeles Dodgers get another look at their longtime rival. The team enter play tied for second place in the National League West and trailing the San Diego Padres by 1.5 games. Alex...

dodgerblue.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Neuse
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Austin Barnes
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Alex Dickerson
Person
Curt Casali
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Dodgers#National League West#The San Diego Padres#Era#Justin Turner Ss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers should piggyback David Price and Tony Gonsolin

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Tony Gonsolin #46 of the Los Angeles Dodgers is taken out of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in Game Six of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Returns to bullpen

Price retired one of the four batters he faced in relief during Sunday's 4-2 loss to Atlanta, giving up a run on one hit and two walks in the 22-pitch outing. Price had started in three of his last four appearances for the Dodgers, working as an "opener" in bullpen games on each of those occasions. He was deployed in a more traditional relief role Sunday, and he'll likely continue to pitch out of the bullpen for the foreseeable future with Tony Gonsolin (shoulder) on track to return from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday in Pittsburgh. Price may be the next man up to join the rotation if the Dodgers lose another starter at some point, but he'll represent little more than a luxury stash in fantasy leagues while he's working out of the bullpen.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves 6/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves 6/5/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Los Angeles Dodgers (34-23) will duel the Atlanta Braves (26-29) in Game 2 of a 3-game series at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 7:15 PM ET. Los Angeles just won a series versus the St. Louis Cardinals after a 14-3 victory in the finale on Wednesday. The Dodgers also won the opener at 9-4 on Monday but lost Game 2 at 2-3 on Tuesday. The LA Dodgers will try to continue their success after a 9-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the opening of a series on Friday. Starter Julio Urias allowed four hits and one earned run with two walks granted while striking out five Atlanta batters in 5.0 innings pitched in the win. Second Baseman Chris Taylor led the charge with one run on one hit with three RBIs while Catcher Will Smith chipped in one run on one hit with an RBI. Third Baseman Justin, Center Fielder Cody Bellinger, LF A.J. Pollock, and Pitcher Julio Urias contributed one run with an RBI in the victory.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Braves Game Preview: Max Muncy Out Of Lineup

The Los Angeles Dodgers can extend a modest winning streak to three games and guarantee a series victory against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. The matchup at Truist Park is a regional broadcast on Fox, with Adam Amin and AJ Pierzynski calling the game. Clayton Kershaw takes the mound as...
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers News: David Price Auctioned World Series Ring Due To Not Playing

When the Los Angeles Dodgers received their 2020 World Series rings, David Price revealed he would be auctioning his fine piece of jewelry to benefit The Players Alliance. The group was formed last year to create an inclusive culture within baseball, "where differences are leveraged to elevate racial equality and provide greater opportunities for the Black community, both in our game and the places we live in, play in, and care about most.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves dropped Game 1 on Friday but defeated Clayton Kershaw 6-4 on Saturday to even the series. Max Fried will be on the mound for Atlanta Sunday while the Dodgers will go with righty Trevor Bauer.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Braves Game Preview: Rubber Match At Truist Park

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves have both benefitted from a big inning, and now they meet Sunday for a rubber match at Truist Park. Trevor Bauer takes the mound for L.A. in what is his first opportunity to raise money for 9 Dots via strikeouts. Bauer donated $45,000 to the Just Keep Livin Foundation for the month of May through his “Ks for a Cause” initiative that was formed in partnership with the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

Pirates Game Discussion: Pirates vs Dodgers, 7:05 PM

The Pittsburgh Pirates (23-35) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (34-25) in a three-game set at PNC Park, starting tonight at 7:05 PM. JT Brubaker will be on the mound for the Pirates, making his 11th start. He has a 3.74 ERA in 55.1 innings, with 56 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP. The Dodgers are countering with right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler, who is making his 12th start. He has a 2.82 ERA in 70.1 innings, with 70 strikeouts and an 0.95 WHIP.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Pirates Game Preview: Dave Roberts Hopeful For Max Muncy’s Return

After dropping the series against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers begin a three-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. The Dodgers sit in third place in the National League West with a record of 35-24 while the Pirates, who are last in the NL Central, head into the matchup at 23-35.
MLBSportsGrid

Dodgers Extend Winning-Streak vs. Pirates to 13 Games

The Dodgers picked up a 6-3 win over the Pirates in a rain-shortened game on Thursday. Mookie Betts got the action started with a leadoff homer in the top of the first inning, and he put his defense on display in the bottom of the second. He caught a fly ball with one out and made a spinning throw to home plate to nail the runner attempting to tag up. That kept the score tied at 1-1 after an Erik Gonzalez RBI double earlier in the inning.
MLBTrue Blue LA

Dodgers vs. Rangers Game I chat

The second interleague series of the season at Dodger Stadium starts Friday night, with Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers facing Mike Foltynewicz and the Rangers in Los Angeles. Old friend Willie Calhoun, the Dodgers’ fourth-round draft pick in 2015 who was traded to Texas for Yu Darvish in 2017, will play at Dodger Stadium for the first time this weekend.
Los Angeles, CAchatsports.com

How To Watch Dodgers Vs. Pirates MLB Game Of The Week On YouTube

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates conclude their three-game series on Thursday in a game that will be broadcasted exclusively on YouTube. It is the first time this season that the Dodgers were selected for the YouTube MLB Game of the Week as part of the league’s renewed agreement with the video streaming service for the 2021 regular season.
MLBDodger Insider

Ross gets the start for series finale vs. Giants

RHP Johnny Cueto (4–2, 3.70) | RHP Joe Ross (2–6, 4.80) Sun., June 13, 2021 | 1:05 p.m. | Game #62 / Home #32. Nationals Park | Washington, D.C. TV: MASN | Radio: 106.7 The Fan / Nationals Radio Network. SPLITSVILLE. The Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants split Saturday’s...
MLBtonyspicks.com

San Francisco Giants vs Washington Nationals Game 1 6/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

San Francisco Giants vs Washington Nationals Game 1 6/12/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The San Francisco Giants (38-23) will duel the Washington Nationals (25-33) in Game 1 of a doubleheader battle at Nationals Park in Washington on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 2:05 PM ET. San Francisco split a quick two-game set versus the Texas Rangers after a 3-4 defeat in the finale on Wednesday. The Giants will be facing the Nationals in the second installment of a four-game weekend series and Game 1 of a Saturday doubleheader. In the opening of a series, SF finished a 1-0 shutout victory over Washington on Friday. The Giants scored a run in the 4th inning heading to a one-run on four hits win. Starter Anthony DeSclafani made it to 9.0 innings pitched with two hits, no earned run, and one walk allowed while striking out 8 batters of the Nats to pick the victory. Catcher Buster Posey scored the lone run in the game with a double and an RBI while SS Brandon Crawford and 2B Donovan Solano added a single hit each in the win.
Pittsburgh, PAdailydodgers.com

Rangers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Will Smith Catching Clayton Kershaw

After concluding their road trip with a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Los Angeles Dodgers return home for the start of a three-game Interleague series against the Texas Rangers and overall homestand comprised of six contests. At 37-25, the Dodgers enter play trailing the first-place San Francisco Giants by only 1.5 games in the National League West standings.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' David Price: Earns win Monday

Price (2-0) picked up the win Monday over the Phillies after allowing no runs on one hit over two-thirds of an inning. Price came in to relieve Tony Gonsolin with two outs and two men on in the fourth and actually loaded the bases before getting out of the inning. He came back out to begin the fifth and got J.T. Realmuto to fly out but was pulled after giving up a single to Bryce Harper. The 35-year-old southpaw owns a 3.74 ERA and 24:7 K:BB over 21.2 innings and should stick in his role as a middle-relief man unless the Dodgers suffer injuries in their rotation.
MLBSportsBook Review

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Preview and Best Bet

The Dodgers look to finish off their three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday in Los Angeles. Both teams have suffered through tough injury news during the series, and both have to like their chances with one of their aces going on the mound for the series finale. Philadelphia Phillies...