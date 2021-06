Communities and organizations celebrate progress during the Community for UNITY event at the Changing Tides Foundation community space in Encinitas, CA. Last year on June 3rd, 2020 in Encinitas, CA, thousands gathered at the Paddle Out For Unity, as surfers and as a community, to grieve, to learn and to listen as they stood in solidarity with the Black, Indigenous and People of Color community. Looking back one year later, many pre-existing non-profit organizations continue to feel support while many new groups in the surf community have formed in such a short period of time.