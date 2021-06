The Ford electric revolution is just starting to gain momentum, and while the F-150 Lightning is a great starting point, the company still has a lot more models to electrify. At some point, we expect that the Ford Ranger will become electric, but before that happens, a plug-in hybrid was supposedly coming. We reported on this back in February thanks to confirmation from Ford of Australia, and Ford Europe's head, Hans Schep, has reiterated that the electrified Ranger is definitely in the cards. Speaking with Automotive News, he says that this new variant can be expected sometime before 2025, mirroring the earlier comments made by his Australian colleagues.