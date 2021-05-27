Fresh off the street

Cancel
Law Enforcement

By Editor
thegreenvillestandard.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday morning, May 24, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop and wound up with a payload of assorted drugs and currency. Sheriff Danny Bond said, “This is what happens when agencies work together and now our streets will not see these drugs.” Among the drugs confiscated were marijuana in varying package sizes, cocaine, edibles, patches, and gummies. No weight or value of the drugs was determined at that the time of this picture. The money confiscated amounted to over $2300. Sheriff Bond is pictured with Chief Deputy Lenny Lee and the confiscated items. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)

