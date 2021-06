Nonprofit early childcare center PC Tots has a new Program Director. New Program Director Melissa Mendez said she has always had her heart in early childhood education. Creating positive outcomes for children and families would benefit a community over a child's lifetime. Her bachelor's degree is in early childhood education, and she's spent 18 years working in the field. Her resume includes working in military child development centers, Private Montessori Pre-K, and public Pre-K schools. For the past nine years, she was at the Utah Community Action Head Start program, which focuses on kids up to five years old. She is a certified class observer and an early childhood education coach.