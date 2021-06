United Autosports GT4 team experienced a varied weekend at Paul Ricard, in the second round of GT4 European Series. In race one, Bailey Voisin had an amazing start in the #23 McLaren 570S and moved easily through the pack to make up 11 places within the first six laps to sit in P4. Charlie Fagg took over and moved brilliantly up to P3, defending against the Chevrolet until the chequered flag. A third podium for the #23 crew after two rounds, with the team retaining their championship lead.