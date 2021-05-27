MaintenX International getting restaurant facilities 'Back on Track' at 2021 RFMA Conference
TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. MaintenX International, one of the nation’s largest providers of facility maintenance for commercial buildings, is the Platinum Sponsor of the Restaurant Facility Management Association’s 2021 national conference in Charlotte, NC. The event, which will take place June 22-24, brings together industry professionals from around the country to make new connections, share best practices, and stay up-to-date on the latest technology.www.chron.com