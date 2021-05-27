Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

MaintenX International getting restaurant facilities 'Back on Track' at 2021 RFMA Conference

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. MaintenX International, one of the nation’s largest providers of facility maintenance for commercial buildings, is the Platinum Sponsor of the Restaurant Facility Management Association’s 2021 national conference in Charlotte, NC. The event, which will take place June 22-24, brings together industry professionals from around the country to make new connections, share best practices, and stay up-to-date on the latest technology.

www.chron.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
Charlotte, NC
Restaurants
Charlotte, NC
Food & Drinks
Charlotte, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Buildings#Restaurant Chains#Facility Management#Food Drink#Restaurant Management#Event Management#International Business#Prweb#Xfinity Series#Business Development#Https Maintenx Com#Maintenx International#Maintenx International#Facility Maintenance#Industry Professionals#Auto Racing#Preferred Vendor Partners#Businesses#Home#Prweb Visit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail Stores
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
EnvironmentTimes Union

MaintenX International advocates preventative maintenance, preparedness as Hurricane Season 2021 begins

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Before it became one of the nation’s largest providers of facility maintenance for commercial buildings, MaintenX International was founded more than 40 years ago in Tampa, Florida. Because of that, the company has extensive experience with hurricane preparedness, emergency maintenance, and recovery operations. Hurricane season has officially begun on June 1st, as MaintenX urges businesses in areas vulnerable to severe storms to emphasize preparedness to reduce their risk.
CharitiesHouston Chronicle

MaintenX International celebrates dedication of Horton home with Habitat for Humanity

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. MaintenX International, one of the nation’s largest providers of facility maintenance for commercial buildings, congratulates the Horton family on the dedication of their new family home in Clearwater, Florida. In their fourth home build with Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco, MaintenX team member volunteers donated their time and skills to help turn the Hortons’ homeownership dream into reality.
Small Businessemporiaindependentmessenger.com

SBA Launches “Getting Back on Track: Help Is Here”

WASHINGTON –The U.S. Small Business Administration and the non-profit Public Private Strategies Institute present a new regional webinar series, “Getting Back on Track: Help is Here,” to provide Main Street entrepreneurs with information and resources needed to continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. The educational webinars feature speakers from The White House, the SBA, members of Congress, and small business leaders, and will provide updates on the American Rescue Plan.
Economyifm.org

2022 Annual International Conference (AIC)

If you are a member, and you are logged in, your 10% member discount has been automatically applied to the product price. More Info. Join IFM along with your friends and colleagues as we return to an in-person program for AIC 2022: Advancements in Clinical Research and Innovative Practices in Functional Medicine at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, TX, June 2-4. AIC 2022 will explore the critical advancements in the field of functional medicine from the preceding year along with the relevant clinical applications and new practice implementation tools that can help you optimize your practice. IFM is excited to gather together again all in one place as a functional medicine community.
Businesslnh.net

DISTRIBUTED PRODUCTS

L&H Industrial is proud to be the exclusive distributor of high-performance products that compliment our commitment to Quality, Safety, Service, and Innovation. Our industry partners share a common drive to deliver cutting-edge solutions that are changing industry, and together we can offer our customers more value to their operations. Our...
BusinessSFGate

Perma-Liner Industries Expands Portfolio to Include RIDGID

New diagnostics and heavy-duty drain cleaning tools from RIDGID enhance trenchless rehabilitation product offerings. Waterline Renewal Technologies, a portfolio company of Behrman Capital, announces Perma-Liner Industries as an official North American stocking distributor of RIDGID, offering plumbers more diagnostic capabilities and cleaning power. RIDGID offers a robust, reliable and user-friendly...
Industryhotelbusiness.com

Industry veterans launch Victory Hotel Group

Victory Hotel Group (VHG) has been formed by a group of veteran hotel executives, investment bankers and capital partners consisting of limited partner (LP) and general partner (GP) equity for hotel asset and hospitality company acquisitions. “I was cautiously optimistic about embarking on this endeavor amid the chaos and uncertainty...
Phoenix, AZWMI Central

Copperstate Farms appoints Burdette COO

PHOENIX — Copperstate Farms Management, LLC, a vertically integrated cannabis company based in Arizona, announces the appointment of Kevin Burdette as interim Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Burdette will continue to serve on the Board of Directors at Copperstate Farms. With over 25 years of operational experience in ground transportation...
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

North Carolina county bans Coke vending machines because the company is too left wing

A county in North Carolina is trying to "cancel" The Coca-Cola Company after the company’s foray into politics to campaign against Georgia’s voting reforms.Surry County voted 3-2 to ban Coke vending machines in its public buildings in response to the Atlanta company’s statement claiming the new laws would "diminish or deter" access to voting.Surry County Commissioner Eddie Harris told local broadcaster WXII he hopes the Coke ban would spread across North Carolina to use the far left’s cancel culture tactics against them.“The left-wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious...
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Flow Control Holdings' Ace Sanitary Division Acquires FlexFit Hose

CINCINNATI (PRWEB) June 02, 2021. Flow Control Holdings, LLC, a premier provider of highly engineered flow components for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries, has announced the acquisition of FlexFit Hose, LLC, a manufacturer of flexible hose products for sanitary and high-purity applications. “We are thrilled to be adding FlexFit Hose to our Ace Sanitary division,” said Phil Pejovich, CEO of Flow Control Holdings, LLC. “This acquisition expands our customer base, extending us into the process instrumentation part of food, beverage, and pharma.”
RetailFurniture Today

Magniflex shifts product introduction to strategy to meet retail needs

PRATO, Italy – Mattress manufacturer Magniflex USA is shifting its product introduction strategy to develop products in conjunction with its dealers’ requests and needs instead of gearing product launches around the market cycle. The company will continue introduce lines and technologies in January to target its current customer base and...
Economycascadebusnews.com

Top B2B Marketplaces to Look for Engineering Services Companies and Contractors

Want to find an engineering job or looking for a talented engineering contractor to develop your business? For both strategies, B2B marketplaces are the way out! Check further. Nowadays, B2B engineering marketplaces ensure access to a wide range of potential contractors as well as engineering companies that function under a...
Ohio Stateohionewstime.com

BGL Announces Sale of ENERGI Fenestation Solution | Ohio

Cleveland, June 2, 2021 / PR Newswire / – Brown Gibbons Lang and Company (BGL) Is pleased to announce the sale of ENERGI Fenestration Solutions, Ltd. (ENERGI), an OpenGate Capital portfolio company. BGL Industrial Team In the process, he served as ENERGI’s exclusive financial advisor. The specific terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.
Trafficnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market 2020 – DB Schenker, DHL, FedEx, UPS

Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Road Freight Transportation Services Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

RDCP acquires large UK commercial printing firm

Investment firm RDCP Group has acquired Ipswich-based Ancient House Printing Group for an undisclosed sum. This latest deal is RDCP’s fifth acquisition in the last 12 months, following its purchase of Chilango, Macair, Buxton Water and Su-Fix Precast last year. Established in 2015 by Sameer Rizvi and Iryna Dubylovska, RDCP Group is a diversified conglomerate that controls USD200 million (GBP140 million) of investments across five sectors and employs 675 staff members in the UK. The acquisition of Ancient House Printing Group is RDCP’s 15th acquisition since 2015.
Norcross, GAMySanAntonio

Telaid Completes New State-of-the-Art Facility To Accommodate Growth, Service Expansion

Telaid debuts new facility as a part of its 40-year anniversary. Telaid, a trusted, full-service technology integrator for 40 years, specializing in enterprise deployments and technology lifecycle services, today debuted a new state-of-the-art facility in Norcross, Georgia, just north of Atlanta. This highly customized, 72,000 square foot facility located at 2925 Courtyards Drive includes space to support a growing number of employees as well as expanded solution design and asset management services offered by Telaid.
Economychannele2e.com

How to Differentiate Your MSP Business From Competition

The rapid growth of the managed services industry is being fueled by global organizations’ increasing adoption of IoT, cloud computing and data analytics. For many businesses, it’s all a part of their digital transformation strategy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This growth surely seems like a golden opportunity...