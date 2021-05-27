Royal says it has more than 250,000 volunteers for test sailings

Royal Caribbean has had to cancel its much-vaunted volunteer test cruise after eight crew members tested positive for Covid-19 prior to departure.The cruise, ironically designed to prove that sailings could go ahead safely in the US, was scheduled to depart in late June but has now been postponed, with no replacement date confirmed.The positive tests have also impacted the inaugural sailing of the line’s new Odyssey of the Seas ship.Due to set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on 3 July, the liner will now make its maiden voyage on 31 July instead.The news was shared on the brand’s Facebook...