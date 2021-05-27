Cancel
Public Health

Royal says it has more than 250,000 volunteers for test sailings

By Johanna Jainchill
travelweekly.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal Caribbean International said that more than 250,000 people had volunteered to be on its trial cruises, the first of which was approved this week. The Freedom of the Seas was approved to conduct a simulated voyage from June 20 to 22 from PortMiami, the first cruise line to receive CDC approval to conduct a test sailing, which are a mandatory part of the CDC's Conditional Sailing Order, unless the cruise operator can attest that 95% of crew and passengers onboard have been vaccinated.

