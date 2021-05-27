Extra Extra: Pandemic Pups Will Have Ruff Time When Parents Go Back To Offices

Frank, 17, used to see his friends every day at school and during club meetings. But when his high school shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, he was forced to start actively reaching out to friends, instead of hanging out as part of his daily routine. “Sometimes I tried reaching out to them, and I [would] get no response,” he says. “Other times, they tried reaching out to me, but usually during a bad time so I [couldn’t] respond back.” With reopening in full swing, Frank is nervous about how far he’s drifted away from his friends. He’s not alone — as improved vaccine distribution makes the post-pandemic reopening of schools, workplaces, and businesses increasingly feasible, many people across the country are feeling social anxiety in response to reopening after months of isolation. But for teens and college kids, who rely deeply on their social networks for support, it hits extra hard.