Celebrity Homes: Joan Rivers' Palatial New York City Penthouse (Ghost Long Gone) Is For Sale at $38 Million

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Can we talk? And no, it hasn’t been redecorated, as who could have done it better than Joan herself? Reportedly purchased in 2014, after her death, by a Middle Eastern buyer when listed at $28 million, Joan Rivers’ New York penthouse is back on the market intact at $38 million.

www.chron.com
