When Spiral was released as the newest chapter of the expansive Saw universe, it wasn't exactly a box-office smash considering the struggling box-office returns of a pandemic. The film cost roughly $25 million to make and currently has earned about $20 million of it back in the box office worldwide, much lower than expected. Spiral is sure to break even at the very least, but the return of the franchise was definitely hindered by the pandemic like just about every film. With that being said, Spiral was strictly a cinematic release; however, it's been announced that the film will head to Starz in the fall of this year. The network nabbed to title exclusively for an October release, just in time for the Halloween season – and likely a great opportunity to have their movie seen by horror fans anticipating new content.