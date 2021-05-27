Cancel
Politics

Thompson retires after working 65 years

By Editor
thegreenvillestandard.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, May 17, 2021 may it be it be duly noted that Hugh Dean Thompson officially had served Butler County for 65 years. At Thompson’s retirement party on May 20, Butler County Engineer Dennis McCall stated Thompson started when the only paved roads in the county were U.S. Highway 31, Alabama Highways 10 and 106 West, and the county roads of Garland, Halso Mill Road from Greenville to the grist mill at Pigeon Creek and Forest Home Road from Greenville to the grist mill in the community.

