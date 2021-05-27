Make More Bacon With New Innophos Solution
CRANBURY, N.J. (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. Innophos, a global leader of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition and industrial markets, unveiled a new multi-faceted ingredient solution that helps food processors reduce processing time while improving the taste, texture and appearance of bacon and other meat products. Innophos Optibalance™ 200, a specialty blend ingredient, was created to achieve peak flavor and appearance of bacon while also producing greater yield.