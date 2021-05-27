Make More Bacon With New Innophos Solution

The hack of JBS Foods, one of the largest meat producers in the world, could send meat prices higher in the near future. Meat prices were already rising in recent months. The price of beef and veal was down slightly in April, but was up 3.3% from April 2020, according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The price of pork, meanwhile, shot up 2.6% in April, and was up 4.8% from April 2020. Poultry prices were also up about 1% in April.