How Bartlett Sher Turned Cerebral Stage Hit 'Oslo' Into a Thrilling New HBO Movie

Oslo, the new film premiering on HBO and streaming on HBO Max, keeps close to its theatrical roots in revisiting the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords. Listen, I’m not going to inject my opinion into this film. We all know how things have and haven’t changed since the accords. The timing is certainly a coincidence. Production was announced in November and dated on the schedule at the end of April. This is not a case of HBO deciding to take advantage of the newest round of escalation. Similarly, the recent theatrical release of The Human Factor is also a coincidence. Now, if you want to watch some documentary films that complement Oslo, I have no shortage of recommendations. Aside from The Human Factor, the other film I recommend is The Oslo Diaries. It’s also streaming on HBO Max. Incitement also takes a look at the fallout but from a different perspective.