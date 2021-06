TTI Floor Care is home to some of the world's best known floor care brands - Hoover, Dirt Devil, and Oreck. Our dynamic team, located in Charlotte, North Carolina is passionate about creating innovative products through a user centered design approach. At TTI Floor Care you will work closely with product management, consumer insights and engineering to generate unique solutions that solve consumer frustrations. As a member of the Industrial Design team you will have the opportunity to work across brands and categories in the consumer and commercial industries. The fast-paced work is rewarding and covers the entire range of corded and cordless floor care appliances.