(Undated) – The current forecast is calling for sunshine and highs in the 80s through the weekend, perfect for getting outside. However, with outside activities comes exposure to the sun, and the risk of sunburn. Since avoiding the sun is nearly impossible this time of year, sunscreen becomes very important. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, you should choose a sunscreen that has an SPF of 30 or higher, is water-resistant, and provides broad-spectrum coverage. To learn more about how to protect yourself in the sun follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.