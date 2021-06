Ferry company Stena Line said its first new extended E-Flexer RoPax vessel has been launched in Weihai, China. Ordered in 2018, the newbuild is expected for delivery in 2022, though it remains unknown which route the vessel will serve. "For now, the name of the new vessel and the route on which it will operate are being kept a closely guarded secret by Stena Line," the company said in a statement.