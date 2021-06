Studying Spanish abroad is the dream of many people: the prestige of a diploma, experience of independent life in an unfamiliar country, invaluable contacts, business, and friendship. These are just a few reasons to give up on foreign land for knowledge. The quality of education in leading countries is best: thanks to comprehensive theoretical training and constant practice, students feel like fish in water in their profession. You can join them even tomorrow: you do not have to be either a millionaire or a genius to study abroad. We hand-picked for you top countries to learn Spanish, let’s see them!