Gloria Calderón Kellett Sets Romantic Comedy Series 'With Love' at Amazon

By Joe Otterson
seattlepi.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGloria Calderón Kellett has landed her first series order under her overall deal at Amazon, Variety has learned. Amazon has greenlit the one-hour romantic comedy series “With Love.” It follows the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge, who are on a mission to find love and purpose. The Diaz siblings cross paths with seemingly unrelated residents during some of the most heightened days of the year –the holidays. The series is planning to begin production in June with plans to launch it at the end of 2021.

www.seattlepi.com
Gloria Calderón Kellett
#Comedy Series#Romantic Comedy#Romantic Love#Best Actress#Series Production#Glonation#Cuban#Uta#Variety S Newsletter#Co Creator#Devious Maids#Family#Happy#Paths#Hysterical Circumstances
