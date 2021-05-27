Dornak, Mannino awarded scholarships

The South Hill Rotary Club recognized community leaders that are a big part of the success of the Flags for Heroes Project each year at a steak dinner last week. These local community leaders offer services for various aspects of the project and are always willing to help when needed. Certificates of Appreciation were presented to Emmett and Edna Williams with Williams Enterprises, Angela Kinker with Newmart Builders, pictured with Rotarians Clyde and Donna Wilson, Club President Keith Ellis, President Elect Lynn Ellis who also presented certificates to Willie Bob and Edwina Smith. These folks offered help with storage locations, the location to place the flags on Peebles Street and even help with maintaining the flags on site when needed. The club thanks them for the generosity and for playing a part in making the Flags for Heroes Project a success as it provides a spectacular site for those visiting the community from Memorial Day through July 4th each year. The club hopes to sell at least 200 flags this year so if you have not purchased one please do so by seeing any Rotarian, checking their face book page for applications or email undermyhat@embarqmail.com for an application. Not pictured: Ernie and Connie Thompson: Discount Furniture Center, Nicole and Sean Tally: Rosemyr Corporation, Bill Coffey: Rosemyr Corporation. (Lisa Clary photo)