Biologists construct a ‘periodic table’ for cell nuclei
Project to classify nuclei across the tree of life discovers how to transmute them from one type into another. HOUSTON – (May 27, 2021) – One hundred fifty years ago, Dmitri Mendeleev created the periodic table, a system for classifying atoms based on the properties of their nuclei. This week, a team of biologists studying the tree of life has unveiled a new classification system for cell nuclei, and discovered a method for transmuting one type of cell nucleus into another.news.rice.edu
