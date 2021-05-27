CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Biologists construct a ‘periodic table’ for cell nuclei

By Mike Williams
rice.edu
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleProject to classify nuclei across the tree of life discovers how to transmute them from one type into another. HOUSTON – (May 27, 2021) – One hundred fifty years ago, Dmitri Mendeleev created the periodic table, a system for classifying atoms based on the properties of their nuclei. This week, a team of biologists studying the tree of life has unveiled a new classification system for cell nuclei, and discovered a method for transmuting one type of cell nucleus into another.

news.rice.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Cultural Compass

Technological Leaps Help Biologists Study Quickly Changing Landscapes

Biologists, naturalists and ecologists are typically known for conducting boots-on-the-ground field research, whether it is hiking through the jungles of Costa Rica to study rare frogs, paddling along Arctic coastlines to study sources of carbon or studying endangered birds in South Texas. But increasingly, technology is expanding the work these scientists can do beyond where their feet alone can take them.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Organic molecule remnants found in nuclei of ancient dinosaur cells

Newswise — A team of scientists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and from the Shandong Tianyu Museum of Nature (STM) has isolated exquisitely preserved cartilage cells in a 125-million-year-old dinosaur from Northeast China that contain nuclei with remnants of organic molecules and chromatin. The study was published in Communications Biology on Sept. 24.
WILDLIFE
UC Santa Cruz

Natural Reserve System was instrumental in biologist’s ascent to grad school

Tim Brown spends his summers on top of the Golden State. While other Californians tan at the beach, hold BBQs, or relax at the pool, he makes a beeline for the high country. Striding across snowfields and rock scree atop eastern California’s highest ranges, this UC Santa Cruz graduate student seeks to understand why a sparrow-sized mountain bird is riding the “escalator to extinction.”
WILDLIFE
rice.edu

US Army backs ‘sleeping cap’ to help brains take out the trash

Rice, Houston Methodist, Baylor College of Medicine designing noninvasive tech to aid removal of metabolic waste. HOUSTON – (Sept. 29, 2021) – How well does your sleeping brain prepare you for a new day? Researchers at Rice University backed by the U.S. Army Military Operational Medicine Research Program (MOMRP) are poised to find out.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Andrei Tapalaga

The Biologist Who Gave the Human Body an Exploration Date of 125 Years

Leonard Hayflick working in his laboratory in the 1960sIrish Times. Old manuscripts from different cultures that have a long history behind them have taught us that we are not immortal, but our ancestors have once had a life span for hundreds of years. Until 1961 we thought based on our knowledge that cells within an organic body are immortal when it comes to the aging process. We as humans age, but our cells have the same abilities.
rice.edu

Urban mining for metals flashes electronic trash into treasure

HOUSTON – (Oct. 4, 2021) – In what should be a win-win-win for the environment, a process developed at Rice University to extract valuable metals from electronic waste would also use up to 500 times less energy than current lab methods and produce a byproduct clean enough for agricultural land.
HOUSTON, TX
scitechdaily.com

MIT Biologists Identify New Targets for Cancer Vaccines

Vaccinating against certain proteins found on cancer cells could help to enhance the T cell response to tumors. Over the past decade, scientists have been exploring vaccination as a way to help fight cancer. These experimental cancer vaccines are designed to stimulate the body’s own immune system to destroy a tumor, by injecting fragments of cancer proteins found on the tumor.
CANCER
astrobites.org

Uncovering Hidden Active Galactic Nuclei in Dwarf Galaxies

Paper Title: A Sample of Massive Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies Detected via [Fe X] Coronal Line Emission: Active Galactic Nuclei and/or Tidal Disruption Events. Authors: Mallory Molina et al. First Author’s Institution: eXtreme Gravity Institute, Department of Physics, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT 59717, USA. Status: Accepted to ApJ...
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitri Mendeleev
natureworldnews.com

Common Drug for Depression Can Halt Growth of Cancer Cells in Mice

Scientists from a recent study had discovered that commonly prescribed anti-depressant drugs can halt growth of cancer cells in mice. When combined with immunotherapy, these medication increases survival rates of rodents suffering from pancreatic and colon cancers, and even capable of 'completely' eliminating tumor growth in up to a third of cases.
CANCER
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research University#Rice University#University System#Baylor#The Dna Zoo#Ctbp#Seaworld#Austrian#Rice Baylor#Northeastern University
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
PHARMACEUTICALS
rice.edu

OpenStax founder Baraniuk wins ‘Nobel Prize of education’

Rice prof awarded Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize for efforts to ease lives of students. Richard Baraniuk, the C. Sidney Burrus Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) and founding director of OpenStax, Rice University’s educational technology initiative, has received the Harold W. McGraw, Jr. Prize in Education. Known informally...
EDUCATION
rice.edu

Rice remembers Hugh Davis, access services assistant at Fondren Library

Hugh “Hughy” Davis III, an access services assistant at Fondren Library, died Sept. 23. He was 30 years old. Davis was a well-known, friendly face to Fondren patrons, where he’d worked since 2017. From his perch at the front desk, Davis greeted patrons with a cheerful smile as they entered. He was also widely praised by friends, family and colleagues for his love of animals, which came in handy one August day this year when two nonhuman visitors snuck into the library.
HOUSTON, TX
KFOR

Mutation-targeting drugs can cure most cases of never-smokers’ lung cancer, study finds

Although smoking plays a key role in many cases of lung cancer, scientists say some people can still develop lung tumors without ever picking up a cigarette in their lives. A new study has discovered that cases of “never-smokers’” lung cancer are very different from the variety of the disease smokers suffer from. Moreover, these differences have revealed a new treatment method that can cure most cases of never-smokers’ cancer.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
CBS Baltimore

Johns Hopkins University Receives Nearly $1.5M For Biosolids Research

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WJZ) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded nearly $1.5 million to Johns Hopkins University for research to help determine the risks to human health along with the environment from pollutants found in biosolids from wastewater treatment. “It is important that municipalities and utilities have the information they need to treat and manage biosolids,” said Wayne Cascio, acting assistant administrator for science in EPA’s Office of Research and Development. “These grants will help us leverage resources and knowledge to ensure the latest science is being used to protect public health and the environment.” The award totals to $1,498,000 and JHU was one of four to receive the support.  Michigan State, Virginia Institute of Marine Science and The Water Research Foundation are also a part of the research. For more information, click here.
COLLEGES
ScienceAlert

Sneaky Mutations Are Helping Malaria to Avoid Detection And Spread in The Body

Malaria still relentlessly plagues parts of the world. It killed more than 400,000 people in 2019, most of them babies and toddlers. In areas of Africa, it's even rivaling COVID-19 deaths, where the coronavirus pandemic has severely interrupted prevention and treatment efforts. Now, to make matters worse, it looks as if a new strain of the primary parasite responsible for the disease, Plasmodium falciparum, is able to avoid a common way we detect it. New research led by Ethiopian Public Health Institute's immunologist Sindew Feleke has shown nearly 10 percent of malaria cases are missed across Ethiopia's borders as a result of at least...
SCIENCE
fox4now.com

2 US scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for showing how we react to heat, touch

Two American scientists have won the Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch. The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet announced Monday morning that it’s awarding the honor to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian. The Nobel Prize organization says Julius and Patapoutian solved...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy