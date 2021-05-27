CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Biologists construct a ‘periodic table’ for cell nuclei

By Mike Williams
rice.edu
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleProject to classify nuclei across the tree of life discovers how to transmute them from one type into another. One hundred fifty years ago, Dmitri Mendeleev created the periodic table, a system for classifying atoms based on the properties of their nuclei. This week, a team of biologists studying the tree of life has unveiled a new classification system for cell nuclei, and discovered a method for transmuting one type of cell nucleus into another.

news.rice.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Cultural Compass

Technological Leaps Help Biologists Study Quickly Changing Landscapes

Biologists, naturalists and ecologists are typically known for conducting boots-on-the-ground field research, whether it is hiking through the jungles of Costa Rica to study rare frogs, paddling along Arctic coastlines to study sources of carbon or studying endangered birds in South Texas. But increasingly, technology is expanding the work these scientists can do beyond where their feet alone can take them.
SCIENCE
sciencex.com

Structure of 3He: Small A nuclei are key to the nuclear force holding the atomic nucleus together

Findings in nuclear physics theory have received several Nobel Prizes (1975-nucleus vibrations and rotations, 1963-nuclear shell model, 1949-meson exchange model of nuclear forces). Despite these awards, the structure of the atomic nucleus continues to mystify; how did we get into this position? The critical branching point in the understanding of nuclear forces is April, 1936, with the publication in the Reviews of Modern Physics by Bethe and Bacher (https:/doi.org/10.1103/RevModPhys.8.82) of the then-known qualitative arguments of nuclear forces. Their key section: saturation of nuclear forces.
PHYSICS
UC Santa Cruz

Natural Reserve System was instrumental in biologist’s ascent to grad school

Tim Brown spends his summers on top of the Golden State. While other Californians tan at the beach, hold BBQs, or relax at the pool, he makes a beeline for the high country. Striding across snowfields and rock scree atop eastern California’s highest ranges, this UC Santa Cruz graduate student seeks to understand why a sparrow-sized mountain bird is riding the “escalator to extinction.”
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Organic molecule remnants found in nuclei of ancient dinosaur cells

A team of scientists from the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and from the Shandong Tianyu Museum of Nature (STM) has isolated exquisitely preserved cartilage cells in a 125-million-year-old dinosaur from Northeast China that contain nuclei with remnants of organic molecules and chromatin. The study was published in Communications Biology on Sept. 24.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitri Mendeleev
wildlife.org

For species on the brink, biologists take a stab at vaccines

Vaccines have been getting a lot of attention recently as scientists work to protect people from COVID-19. The use of vaccines for animals in the wild has been rare, but that’s starting to change. Increasingly, biologists are looking to vaccines to protect imperiled wildlife from specific health threats. “Today, with...
SCIENCE
kcrw.com

Are we evolving to be nicer? This biologist says yes

Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution revolutionized the study of biology with the idea that species change over time through natural selection. Evolutionary biologist David Sloan Wilson takes this one step further, suggesting that Darwin’s theories can be applied more broadly to human and group behavioural traits. He posits that collectively,...
WILDLIFE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Biologist Who Gave the Human Body an Exploration Date of 125 Years

Leonard Hayflick working in his laboratory in the 1960sIrish Times. Old manuscripts from different cultures that have a long history behind them have taught us that we are not immortal, but our ancestors have once had a life span for hundreds of years. Until 1961 we thought based on our knowledge that cells within an organic body are immortal when it comes to the aging process. We as humans age, but our cells have the same abilities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Research Institute#Chromosome#Rice University#Coral#The Dna Zoo#Ctbp#Seaworld#Austrian#Rice Baylor#Northeastern University
ecowatch.com

Meet 'Sponge Bobbie,' the Marine Biologist Using Sponges to Save Coral Reefs

We've all heard about SpongeBob SquarePants, the mischievous yellow sponge cartoon character who lives in a pineapple on the seafloor. Now, meet Bobbie "Sponge Bobbie" Renfro, a Ph.D. candidate at Florida State University in biological sciences and coral reef ecology, with a specialty in sponges, naturally!. Quirky naming coincidences aside,...
WILDLIFE
ecomagazine.com

Ocean Career: Biologist at Mote Marine Laboratory

The Phytoplankton Ecology Research Program at Mote Marine Laboratory seeks a Staff Biologist to assist with a variety of tasks and activities in the Program, with emphasis on conducting phytoplankton culture, laboratory analysis of samples, participation in field efforts, and other duties as required. The position will be located at...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
ScienceAlert

These Mysterious Animal Burrows Seem to Pre-Date Animals. We Finally Know How

Scientists just solved a 50-year-old geological puzzle: the mystery of ancient animal traces dating back to an era before animals had evolved on Earth. The traces in question are embedded in quartzite rock, discovered in Mount Barren in southwestern Australia, and they look a lot like the burrows that crustaceans make in sand. The only problem is, the rock would have solidified from sand around 600 million years before animal life first appeared. It seemed that either animals were burrowing way earlier than previously thought, or some species had developed teeth capable of chomping through solid rock. And neither explanation was particularly...
WILDLIFE
astrobites.org

Uncovering Hidden Active Galactic Nuclei in Dwarf Galaxies

Paper Title: A Sample of Massive Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies Detected via [Fe X] Coronal Line Emission: Active Galactic Nuclei and/or Tidal Disruption Events. Authors: Mallory Molina et al. First Author’s Institution: eXtreme Gravity Institute, Department of Physics, Montana State University, Bozeman, MT 59717, USA. Status: Accepted to ApJ...
ASTRONOMY
unity.edu

Cell Biology

This course is an in-depth exploration into the biology of cells of higher organisms. As the fundamental unit of life, cells play an integral role into the functioning of tissues, organs, and ultimately organisms. The topics in this course will be underpinned by an understanding of cellular structure and functioning, with particular emphasis placed on membrane and organelle formation, growth and transformation, transport and communication, and ultimately reproduction, with a brief exploration into the dysfunction and treatment of cellular abnormalities and cancers. Students in this course will additionally become familiar with the methods used for the observation and assessment of cells in laboratories.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

A New Paper Claims Photosynthesis Could Be Possible in The Clouds of Venus

The putative detection of phosphine gas in the atmosphere of Venus raised the fascinating question of whether it could be of biological origin. Given how inhospitable Venus appears to be to life as we know it, the question raised a furor. But scientists have now determined that the hellacious planet could indeed be habitable after all – aloft in the clouds, high above the scorching surface. Specifically, the level of solar irradiation at specific altitudes is comparable to solar irradiation on Earth, meaning that airborne photosynthesizing microbes could conceivably survive at those altitudes. Moreover, the thick cloud layer would provide some protection...
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

MIT Biologists Identify New Targets for Cancer Vaccines

Vaccinating against certain proteins found on cancer cells could help to enhance the T cell response to tumors. Over the past decade, scientists have been exploring vaccination as a way to help fight cancer. These experimental cancer vaccines are designed to stimulate the body’s own immune system to destroy a tumor, by injecting fragments of cancer proteins found on the tumor.
CANCER
albionnewsonline.com

Albion native Stopak named Wildlife Disease Biologist of Year

U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Wildlife Services program has named Idaho resident Scott Stopak as the 2020 Wildlife Disease Biologist of the Year. Scott grew up in Albion where he discovered his love for wildlife and the great outdoors. He is one of 31 wildlife disease biologists nationwide working for...
ALBION, NE
ScienceAlert

We Just Got Closer to Pinpointing a Major Moment in Earth's Evolutionary History

For the vast majority of animals on Earth, breath is synonymous with life. Yet for the first 2 billion years of our planet's existence, oxygen was in scarce supply. That doesn't mean Earth was lifeless for all that time, but that life was rarer, and vastly different from what we know today. It was only when more complex bacteria that could photosynthesize stepped onto the scene that everything began to change, triggering what scientists call a Great Oxidation Event. But when did all this happen? And how did it all shake out? A new gene-analyzing technique has provided the hints of a new...
SCIENCE
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Black female biologist tests, entertains and explains science on TV, social media

As a child growing up in Buffalo, Raven Baxter, aka "Raven the Science Maven," loved seeing what would happen when she mixed two things together, sometimes raiding her mother's cosmetics for nail polish, lotion and other ingredients. Although she knew she wanted to do something with science, she rarely heard about Black female scientists, whether in class or on television.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy