Biologists construct a ‘periodic table’ for cell nuclei

This course is an in-depth exploration into the biology of cells of higher organisms. As the fundamental unit of life, cells play an integral role into the functioning of tissues, organs, and ultimately organisms. The topics in this course will be underpinned by an understanding of cellular structure and functioning, with particular emphasis placed on membrane and organelle formation, growth and transformation, transport and communication, and ultimately reproduction, with a brief exploration into the dysfunction and treatment of cellular abnormalities and cancers. Students in this course will additionally become familiar with the methods used for the observation and assessment of cells in laboratories.

