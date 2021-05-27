Biologists construct a ‘periodic table’ for cell nuclei
Project to classify nuclei across the tree of life discovers how to transmute them from one type into another. One hundred fifty years ago, Dmitri Mendeleev created the periodic table, a system for classifying atoms based on the properties of their nuclei. This week, a team of biologists studying the tree of life has unveiled a new classification system for cell nuclei, and discovered a method for transmuting one type of cell nucleus into another.news.rice.edu
Comments / 0