Connecticut State

Veyo Hiring 500 Drivers Across Connecticut in the Next 30 Days

PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

New Veyo drivers will receive up to $900 in rewards and $7,500 in guaranteed earnings. Veyo, the first company to bring healthcare-credentialed rideshare to Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), today announced a new initiative to partner with 500 additional NEMT drivers in Connecticut over the next 30 days. Veyo is looking to expand their independent driver-provider (IDP) fleet and continue to support transportation to and from critical healthcare appointments for vulnerable populations and underserved communities including the elderly, seniors, low-income communities, and those with mobility issues.

Connecticut State

Memorial Day weekend 2021 events in Connecticut

With most of Connecticut's COVID restrictions eased or rolled back entirely, Memorial Day 2021 is shaping up to look more normal than it did last year. This year, many Connecticut communities have announced plans to hold parades in person to honor members of the armed forces who lost their lives. It's a stark contrast from last year when municipalities hosted small outdoor and socially-distanced events with live-streaming with the state and region slowly emerging from weeks of lockdown.
Connecticut State

Connecticut reports a day with zero COVID-19 related deaths

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Health Department's daily COVID-19 report listed zero coronavirus-related deaths Thursday for the first time since last September. Gov. Ned Lamont touted the milestone while speaking at a news conference to announce the allocation of $2 million in federal COVID relief funds to summer jobs programs for teens.
Connecticut State

Enjoy Thames River Quests for Connecticut Trails Day on June 5

Thames River Heritage Park and Connecticut Sea Grant are celebrating Connecticut Trails Day on June 5 by inviting people to visit one or more of the four park sites where they can enjoy a self-guided, educational activity and receive a complimentary harbor cruise ticket for the heritage park water taxi.
Connecticut State

Connecticut School Bus Companies Facing Driver Shortage

School bus companies across Connecticut say they are facing a driver shortage. According to several companies, the problem has never been worse and it is resulting in longer bus rides and some delays. “We have to have longer bus routes to be able to get the kids home because we...
Connecticut State

School districts across CT are facing a shortage of bus drivers

(WFSB) -- School bus operators statewide are facing a crisis with a shortage of drivers. It’s forcing many companies to double-up bus runs, and in some cases, delay getting students home. School bus driver Shawn Bruzik loves his job. He’s been picking up and dropping off students for more than...
Connecticut State

Medical transport company to hire 500 drivers in CT

Veyo, a non-emergency medical transportation company and a contractor for Connecticut’s Medicaid program, plans to hire 500 drivers across the state over the next month. In a statement, the San Diego-based firm said it’s aiming to expand its independent driver-provider fleet — a model similar to commercial rideshare networks — as the push to vaccinate Connecticut residents continues and vulnerable populations, particularly seniors and those with mobility issues, emerge from COVID-19-imposed isolation for long-delayed checkups and treatments.
Connecticut State
Hartford Courant

Memorial Day parades return to Connecticut as COVID-19 eases

The town of Glastonbury commemorated Memorial Day on Monday with a traditional parade, where spectators and marchers seemed to throw off the doldrums of the coronavirus pandemic by coming together on Main Street, clustered in small groups and almost entirely maskless. Every town in the state canceled its parade last year as COVID-19 cut a deadly path through the population, especially ...
Connecticut State

Connecticut Raises Rainy Day Fund Estimate to $4.5 Billion

Connecticut’s rainy day fund is projected to grow to $4.5 billion at the end of the fiscal year, a $1.4 billion increase from the prior year and enough to cover 22.3% of general-fund spending, according to Office of Policy and Management Secretary. Melissa McCaw. . Connecticut raises estimate of capital...
Hartford, CT

Police: Driver wanted for 'flooring' van across state Capitol grounds

HARTFORD — State Capitol police are investigating an incident that occurred Tuesday night when a man drove a van across the south lawn of the Capitol grounds. The incident came after bullet holes were discovered at the state Capitol building earlier that morning. Police said the incidents are not related.
Dania Beach, FL

Chewy Is Looking to Hire Nearly 950 People Across the U.S.

Chewy is on a hiring spree. At press time, the Dania Beach, Fla.-based online pet retailer had about 945 listed job openings on its career board website. Job opportunities were available in nearly 20 locations. However, judging by recent media reports, the number of job openings is even greater within the fulfillment centers.
Worcester, MA

Taps Across America prepares for Memorial Day tradition

On The Road With Steve Hartman | CBS Evening News (2:37) -- For Memorial Day, Steve Hartman is bringing back Taps Across America after an overwhelming response last year. He shares more on how you can participate in this week’s “On the Road.” "CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell" delivers the latest news and original reporting, and goes beyond the headlines with context and depth. Catch the CBS Evening News every weekday night at 6:30 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and at 10 p.m. ET on CBSN. Subscribe to the “CBS Evening News" YouTube channel: http://bit.ly/1S7Dhik Watch full episodes of "CBS Evening News”: http://cbsn.ws/23XekKA Follow "CBS Evening News" on Instagram: http://bit.ly/1T8icTO Like "CBS Evening News" on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1KxYobb Follow "CBS Evening News" on Twitter: http://bit.ly/1O3dTTe Download the CBS News app: http://cbsn.ws/1Xb1WC8 Try Paramount+ free: https://bit.ly/2OiW1kZ For video licensing inquiries, contact: [email protected]
Florida State

Catalyzing the move to value based care in Florida

Florida health care leaders discussed the road ahead for value-based care systems at the 2021 Florida State of Reform Health Policy Conference. Different silos, from state hospitals to accountable care organizations to the insurance sector, came together to assess the move to value based care and the work still to come.
Connecticut State

East Hartford Celebrates Connecticut Trails Day June 6 at Martin Park

East Hartford, CT— East Hartford Mayor Marcia A. Leclerc invites you to join East Hartford Parks and Recreation Department in celebrating Connecticut Trails Day on Sunday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon as we partake in a self-guided walk/hike and trail maintenance at Martin Park. This is a wonderful opportunity to explore the adventurous Martin Park Trail, while assisting in maintaining its beauty. We encourage local businesses, organizations, scout groups, sports teams and families to participate.