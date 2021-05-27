Cancel
Shreveport, LA

Woodlawn Leadership Academy graduation delayed a few hours due to threat of heavy rain

By Curtis Heyen
KSLA
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The graduation ceremony for Woodlawn Leadership Academy will be held a few hours later than originally planned. The rites have been postponed until 2 p.m. Friday, May 28 due to the threat of significant rain, Caddo School District reports. Commencement for the Knights’ Class of 2021...

