Woodlawn Leadership Academy graduation delayed a few hours due to threat of heavy rain

Effective: 2021-05-10 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bienville; Bossier; Caddo; Natchitoches; Red River; Webster; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Webster Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana North central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana Bienville Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southeastern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northwestern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Ringgold, or 24 miles south of Minden, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ringgold, Martin, Hall Summit, Saline, Lucky, Ashland, Castor, Bienville, Jamestown, Curtis, Lake Bistineau South, Brice, Plum Orchard Landing, Loggy Bayou, Womack, Ninock, Friendship, Crichton, Liberty Hill and Sailes. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH