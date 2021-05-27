Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hangovers identified as one major cause of changes to remote work hours

By CW Headley
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 23 days ago

Hangovers have been the butt of work jokes for decades. Now, in the world of remote work, they have a direct impact on the company’s bottom line.

According to a new study conducted by Alliance Virtual Offices, frequent hangovers significantly shifted remote work hours during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s not all. Another report — published last year by the American Addiction Centers — found that US companies on average lost approximately 5,541 hours of output during the COVID-pandemic due to employee hangovers.

There are numerous remote working distractions

Hangovers aren’t the only problem. Heavy cell phone usage and oversleeping were also ranked as some of the top productivity disruptions among out-of-office employees.

Compulsive phone time actually topped the list, with more than 76% of remote workers confessing that they wanted to change their work hours during the COVID-19 pandemic because they hate wasting time on their phones.

The authors of another recent national survey report that Americans check their phones 262 times per day on average, which translates to roughly once every 5.5 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GOuva_0aDsedIh00
Source: Alliance Virtual Offices

“Workers are recognizing that they have more autonomy over their lives than they previously realized. To retain employees and keep them happy, employers will have to up their game,” the authors wrote in the new paper.

What remote workers value

Surprisingly, the vast majority of employees surveyed prefer remote work not so they can be near family, but because they value working “near nature.”

This makes sense, considering various studies have shown a correlation between working outdoors and increased mood, performance, and output.

More than 80% of supervisors polled said that they plan to change their real-estate strategy within the next year to try and accommodate those who feel less productive in traditional office settings.

“Only 13% of companies expect to make no changes to their real estate strategy within the next year. Over half (61%) plan to consolidate their office spaces into just a few locations, while 58% plan to open more locations,” the authors continued.

Only 4% of workers agreed that they would want to work in their offices full time again if given the choice. However, a hybrid workplace model is preferred by the majority (68%). The researchers at Alliance Virtual Offices theorize that some employees who have to return to their firm’s headquarters may have trouble adapting to a zero-tolerance policy.

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Working#Work Hours#Alliance Virtual Offices#Covid#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Ladders

Overworking from home doesn’t mean you’re more productive

Remote workers logged longer days during the COVID-19 pandemic than ever before, but more hours don’t necessarily boost productivity. Overworking can lead to presenteeism, a phenomenon where a worker is less engaged, or not at their best, despite being at work. Fatigued or distracted workers cost employers billions each year.
EconomyPosted by
Ladders

5 red flags that a company doesn’t value remote employees

After a year or more of working remotely due to COVID-19, a large group of American workers want the situation to be permanent. One in two remote workers said they will quit their job if their company doesn’t allow them to stay remote full time, and a recent survey by Owl Labs found that 59% of respondents would be more likely to choose an employer who offered remote work over one that didn’t.
Mental Healtheachother.org.uk

How Do Proposed Changes To Remote Working Affect Workers?

Throughout the pandemic, employers all over the world have switched to remote working to ensure the survival of their businesses but with lockdown restrictions slowly easing, a withdrawal of remote work could be imminent. Even though all employees already had the right to request flexible working, working from home pre-pandemic...
Jobsbravamagazine.com

Remote Work Trends That Are Here to Stay

We are still learning the long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the remote work trend will stick around, and some think it could alter the workforce landscape — for the better. The rise of remote work started as a necessity for most office jobs back in March 2020. Upwork’s...
Economyscmagazineuk.com

Top tips for remote working… for your employees

As the world starts to cautiously reopen, a new way of working is here to stay for millions of people. With many organisations now realising the benefits of a flexible hybrid workforce model post Covid, it’s more important than ever to recognise common threats to cyber security and identify practices for keeping cyber-safe when working remotely, wherever that may be.
Career Development & AdviceFast Company

This one thing can break up the monotony of remote work

Approximately 5 million American workers worked remotely before COVID-19. These numbers quickly rose during the pandemic, and they haven’t slowed down. Global Workplace Analytics forecasts that 25% to 30% of the workforce will work remotely multiple days per week by the end of 2021. This means about one in four Americans would be able to enjoy the benefits of working from home.
Economyaccountingtoday.com

HR copes with tax challenges of remote work

The work-from-home environment is producing tax complexities for companies and their human resources departments, according to a new report. The report, from Deloitte Tax and Worldwide ERC (Employee Relocation Council), examined how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected employee mobility. For the study, researchers surveyed a panel of 122 corporate human resources mobility professionals to learn more about their distributed workforce, asking about taxation, tracking, compliance, compensation, benefits and other matters. They found that slightly more than half (54.1%) of the survey respondents won’t permit their employees to work in locations in which the company is not already established for tax purposes to allow tax reporting and withholding. While 36% of the respondents said they would address the situation on a case-by-case basis and 9.9% will permit it, the organization’s corporate location strategy is ultimately a significant factor in their remote-work policy and approach.
Public HealthL'Observateur

The benefits of remote work

According to research from the Pew Research Center, the COVID-19 Pandemic changed the way we work. Before the pandemic, only one-in-five employees reported working from home all or a majority of the time. As of October 2020, that number had jumped to 71%. Of that number, over 50% say they desire to continue working remotely even after the pandemic.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

The Importance of Flexibility in Remote Work

Flexibility at a workplace refers to the ability to adjust from the traditional office work schedule, that is, the days and hours of being in a corporate office to work remotely. Be it from home, from a favorite coffee shop, on that bench near the beach, public park, or even in a local library. Generally, it makes the working environment fit, which boosts the business output, among other merits as discussed below.
Economycommercialintegrator.com

What You Need For Remote Work

When New York issued stay-at-home orders in March of 2020, the continuity of doing business suffered for many. In the case of my company, however, it was business as usual. Why, you ask? Our business and team have been working remotely from day 1. While many businesses did not have...
EconomyCIO

Fujitsu Secure Remote Working

Businesses looking to improve the experience they offer their employees and drive better outcomes are increasingly seeking to move away from traditional on-premise environments. For many, this means turning to virtualised solutions and the opportunities they can offer. This white paper looks at the business benefits of transitioning from a traditional on-premises deployment to a more agile and secure virtual environment.
Economyhrexecutive.com

A $30K raise or remote work forever? Employees want remote

Employees at some of the biggest and most well-known companies in the United States say they would choose working from home over a hefty pay raise—the latest evidence of the popularity of work-from-home benefits that has big implications for HR and company leaders. According to a survey of 3,000 workers...
EconomyBoston Herald

The ultimate guide to working remotely forever

Have you been working from home since March 2020? Hearing rumblings that you’ll be expected to go back to in-person work this year? If the thought of returning to your physical workplace unsettles you, this guide is for you. The good news: Some companies have become more accommodating of flexible...
Public Healththebalance.com

People Are Anxious About Returning to In-Person Work

After spending more than a year at home, most workers feel anxious about the prospect of returning to the office in person. A survey of workers by research firm InnovateMR found that 73% expressed at least some anxiety about going back. The most common fears related to COVID-19. Women were more worried than men, while young people were particularly concerned that their looks and social skills have gone downhill.
TechnologyPosted by
Ladders

Spyware report: What bosses see when you work from home — and how to prevent it

Working from home? Finally, you’re out of your boss’s sight. Or are you? It turns out your employers can see more of what you do on your computer than you might expect. Hopefully you’ve figured it’s best to keep your work computer for work only. But with lockdown and the sudden turn to remote working, many pros are using their personal computer for company business. And whichever device you use to log in to work, your boss will have access to at least some of your data.