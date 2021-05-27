Cancel
Executives wildly overestimate financial benefits of strategy planning, research finds

By Avery Ruxer Franklin
rice.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – (May 27, 2021) – New research shows executives are likely to overestimate the financial benefits of strategy planning — as conducted by an overwhelming majority of large companies — by a factor of five. Executives at 88% of large companies engage in strategy planning, according to the research...

news.rice.edu
