In context: The first two weeks of May have demonstrated the value of local healthcare centers on our community. On Thursday, HCA announced a $635 million deal to sell Redmond Regional Medical Center to Advent Health. Earlier this month, HCA said Piedmont Health paid $950 million for Cartersville Medical Center and three other Georgia hospitals. On Friday, Floyd issued a media release outlining its financial impact on Northwest Georgia and Northeast Alabama. Floyd is awaiting a final OK to merge with North Carolina-based Atrium this summer.