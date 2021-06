· This Friday and Saturday the Georgia Republican Party holds its convention at the Jekyll Island Convention Center, with Gov. Brian Kemp scheduled to speak to attendees on Saturday morning. It will be interesting to see his reception among Trumpers, conservatives and others upset over what they feel was his failure to call a special legislative session in November to enact election reform legislation. They blame him for waiting until after Republicans lost two U.S. Senate seats on Jan. 5 before backing election reforms. Kemp needs the GOP base to be united for him for re-election, and getting some boos won’t help. Trumper Vernon Jones is running against the governor in the 2022 GOP primary, but could there be another GOP candidate against Kemp to emerge?