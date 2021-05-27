Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

What to know about multiple sclerosis (MS) and alcohol

Medical News Today
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists do not fully understand the relationship between multiple sclerosis (MS) and alcohol. Although alcohol may temporarily worsen some symptoms of the condition, it might also calm an overactive immune system. MS is a condition that disrupts communication between the brain and other parts of the body. The symptoms can...

www.medicalnewstoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Alcohol Damage#Multiple Drugs#Drinking Alcohol#Alcohol Consumption#Ozsome#Niaaa#Msf#Ms Symptoms#Ms Therapies#Ms Experience#Ms Alcohol#Regular Alcohol Intake#Ms Worsened Ms#Seizures#Liver Damage#Medications#Adverse Interactions#Depression#Antidepressants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Drinks
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

Can horseback riding help with symptoms of multiple sclerosis?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a lifelong condition that affects the central nervous system. Medications are available, but physical therapy can also reduce some of the symptoms. Hippotherapy is a type of alternative physical therapy that involves horses. Hippotherapy can have beneficial results as part of a therapy program to engage...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Pain in multiple sclerosis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders

Schmerz. 2021 May 25. doi: 10.1007/s00482-021-00554-5. Online ahead of print. Multiple sclerosis and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorders are autoimmune inflammatory diseases of the central nervous system, which can lead to a multitude of neurological complaints and pain syndromes. Pain may be an acute symptom during disease exacerbation as well as a chronic symptom, whereby the latter sometimes substantially reduces the quality of life. The etiology of pain is very heterogeneous but the rapid differential diagnostic classification is decisive in order to be able to initiate a differentiated treatment strategy. Chronic pain must be differentiated from pain as a possible (early) symptom of an acute disease exacerbation, classified in more detail and individually treated. These include central neuropathic pain, pain associated with spasticity, musculoskeletal pain due to excess loading and pain as a side effect of immunotherapy and in the context of comorbidities. The treatment strategies are often insufficiently evidence-based due to the lack of data.
HealthMedical News Today

Multiple sclerosis and occupational therapy: Exercises, treatment plans, and more

Although there is no cure for multiple sclerosis (MS), occupational therapy can help a person manage the symptoms, perform daily activities, and retain as much of their independence as possible. Occupational therapy for people with MS focuses on helping them accomplish daily tasks, such as folding clothes, driving to work,...
FitnessEverydayHealth.com

10 Best Exercises to Boost Wellness When You Have Multiple Sclerosis

Exercise is essential not just for overall well-being — it can also help manage symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). According to a review published in August 2016 in Expert Review of Neurotherapeutics, in people who have MS, exercise has been associated with a reduced relapse rate, lower lesion volume, slower progression of the disease, and improved performance on neurological tests. Another study, published in July 2017 in Multiple Sclerosis, found that resistance training in particular can increase cortical thickness in people with relapsing-remitting MS, suggesting that this type of exercise can help combat brain atrophy, which is associated with disease progression in MS.
Healthverywellhealth.com

What to Know About Telehealth for Eczema (Atopic Dermatitis)

Eczema, also known as atopic dermatitis, comes with chronic, uncomfortable symptoms that need ongoing management. People with the disease can have skin that is dry, itchy, or inflamed, and certain triggers can cause symptoms to flare up. Telehealth provides an effective way for people with this condition to check in with a dermatologist when in-person visits aren’t possible, necessary, or desirable.
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Aggressive Herpes Zoster in Young Patients With Multiple Sclerosis Under Dimethyl Fumarate

Dimethyl fumarate (DMF), approved for relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS), exerts immune-mediated mechanisms crucial for T-cell survival and migration, preferentially reducing CD8+ T cells.1 Although baseline absolute lymphocyte count (ALC) is considered the most critical predictor of developing lymphopenia,2 it was recently concluded that lymphocyte subset monitoring is not required for safety vigilance because T-cell subset reduction does not increase risks for serious infections.3.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Pain Intensity and Pain Interference in People with Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Compared to People with Relapsing-Remitting Multiple Sclerosis

Arch Phys Med Rehabil. 2021 May 25:S0003-9993(21)00393-2. doi: 10.1016/j.apmr.2021.05.003. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVE: To describe pain intensity and interference in people with progressive multiple sclerosis (MS), compare these to people with relapsing-remitting MS (RRMS), and identify common and unique factors associated with pain intensity in people with progressive MS and RRMS.
FitnessMedical News Today

Hydrotherapy: Water-based benefits for multiple sclerosis

Hydrotherapy is the therapeutic use of water, and one type involves exercises in a swimming pool. The unique properties of water mean that the activity can be beneficial for a person with multiple sclerosis (MS) symptoms such as balance problems and reduced muscle strength. In addition, hydrotherapy in a group...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis: New Insights

In most cases, multiple sclerosis (MS) begins with a relapsing–remitting course followed by insidious disability worsening that is independent from clinically apparent relapses and is termed secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (SMPS). Major differences exist between relapsing–remitting MS (RRMS) and SPMS, especially regarding therapeutic response to treatment. This review provides an overview of the pathology, differentiation, and challenges in the diagnosis and treatment of SPMS. We emphasize the criticality of conversion from a relapsing–remitting to a secondary progressive disease course not only because such conversion is evidence of disability progression, but also because, until recently, treatments that effectively reduced disability progression in relapsing MS were not proven to be effective in SPMS. Clear clinical, imaging, immunological, or pathological criteria marking the transition from RRMS to SPMS have not yet been established. Early identification of SPMS will require tools which, together with the use of appropriate treatments, may result in better long-term outcomes for the population of patients with SPMS.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

REAER is a promising therapy for improving the lives of people with multiple sclerosis

A team of multiple sclerosis (MS) experts at Kessler Foundation led the first pilot randomized controlled trial of robotic-exoskeleton assisted exercise rehabilitation (REAER) effects on mobility, cognition, and brain connectivity in people with substantial MS-related disability. Their results showed that REAER is likely an effective intervention, and is a promising...
HealthMedical News Today

What to know about peritoneal dialysis

Peritoneal dialysis is a treatment option for kidney failure. It uses the lining of the abdomen, or peritoneum, to filter blood inside the body. A person can perform peritoneal dialysis at home, making it an option for those who do not wish to regularly visit a dialysis clinic. This article...
ScienceMedical News Today

What to know about HIV encephalopathy

HIV encephalopathy is a potential complication of HIV that results from inflammation of the brain. It can affect both brain volume and brain structure, potentially leading to a variety of mental health symptoms and intellectual difficulties. Other names for HIV encephalopathy include HIV-associated neurocognitive disorder (HAND), HIV-associated dementia, and AIDS...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedical News Today

What to know about asthma exacerbations

Asthma is a chronic respiratory condition that causes inflammation and narrowing of the airways. A person may experience asthma exacerbations, during which their asthma worsens or new symptoms occur. These exacerbations, also known as asthma attacks, sometimes happen with no warning. The symptoms of asthma exacerbations include coughing, wheezing, chest...
Sciencemainstreet-nashville.com

Big strides made in multiple sclerosis research, treatment

Multiple sclerosis, also called MS, is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system attacks the central nervous system. “It’s not recognizing what it should be attacking and what it shouldn’t be attacking,” Beth Walrich from Griswold Home Care said. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nearly 1 million...
Diseases & TreatmentsNBC New York

What You Should Know About Myocarditis

At least 18 teens and young adults in Connecticut have shown symptoms of heart problems after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, according to officials from the state Department of Public Health. This is what you need to know. Health officials said the reported cases appear to be mild and typically begin...
HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Craving This One Thing, It Could Be an Early Sign of Dementia

Dementia can come in many forms—from vascular dementia to frontotemporal dementia to Alzheimer's disease—and each can affect the brain differently. And while all of the various types cause memory loss and changes in personality, each may also display its own signs and symptoms that can clue you or a caregiver into what's going on.