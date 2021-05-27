Public Notice: Town of Riverhead — amendment to Chapter 211 Article III Section 14 entitled “Parking and permits related to use of recreation centers and facilities, parks, playgrounds, public bathing beaches and dog parks”
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held before the Town Board of the Town of Riverhead, at 200 Howell Avenue, Riverhead, New York on the 2nd day of June, 2021 at or about 2:05 o’clock p.m. to consider a proposed local law amending Chapter 211, Article III, Section 14 of the Riverhead Town Code entitled, “Parking and permits related to use of recreation centers and facilities, parks, playgrounds, public bathing beaches, and dog parks”, Subsection B entitled, “Permits” as follows:riverheadlocal.com