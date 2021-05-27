Public Notice: Town of Riverhead — amendment to Chapter 211 Article III Section 14 entitled “Parking and permits related to use of recreation centers and facilities, parks, playgrounds, public bathing beaches and dog parks”

Three Village Central School District residents will vote on the 2021-22 budget and select three school board trustees when they head to the polls next Tuesday, May 18. Next year’s $222.6 million budget requires supermajority approval since it exceeds the 1.37% cap on the tax levy increase. Deputy superintendent, Jeff Carlson, has said that opening schools five days a week to all students cost the district about $6.5 million this year. Speaking at the most recent school board meeting May 5, he explained that with most of the money coming from reserves, the district has to pay itself back while also keeping current safety protocols in place for the upcoming school year.