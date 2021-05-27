Cancel
Public Occurrences 05.28.21

Times-Union Newspaper
 7 days ago

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:55 a.m. Wednesday - Cole J. Delorey, 23, Hamilton, arrested for theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $5,250. • 4:06 p.m. Wednesday - William L. McNees, 51, of 504 Hitzler St., Warsaw, arrested for misdemeanor failure...

timesuniononline.com
