The Transformation Of Betty White From 25 To 99 Years Old

In the third episode of the third and final season of “Pose,” the FX period drama goes back to the beginning to show off the first ball performance by Elektra’s (Dominique Jackson) new House of Abundance. The theme was “once upon a time,” but the house that appears before Abundance is more “broke-down princesses” than fairytale couture, as hair department head Barry Lee Moe puts it. Conversely, everyone in Elektra’s family comes more than correct, from Candy’s (Angelica Ross) pillow headdress for Sleeping Beauty to Blanca’s (Mj Rodriguez) fairest one of them all, aka Snow White to Elektra’s Evil Queen. It was 10s across the board, naturally, and a statement on what such icons of beauty could and should look like.