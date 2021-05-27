Cancel
Clip: Lee Dam Presents For Woo Yeo | My Roommate is a Gumiho EP01 | 我的室友是九尾狐 | iQiyi Original

By ava
ava360.com
 11 days ago

【My Roommate is a Gumiho】is trending on iQiyi with multiple subtitles. Watch more episodes for FREE & ONLY on iQiyi App or Website!. 【Introduction】"My Roommate Is A Gumiho" is a romantic comedy that tells the thrilling and loving story of a nine-tailed fox who wants to become a human, Shin Woo-yeo, in order to retrieve the fox bead which has been protected by him for 999 years, is forced to live together with the cheerful female college student who accidentally swallowed it.

malay.ava360.com
TV & Videos

Clip: Duanmu Goes To Penglai | No Boundary Season 2 EP20 | 玉昭令 第二季 | iQiyi

【No Boundary Season 2】is trending on iQiyi with multiple subtitles. Watch more episodes for FREE & ONLY on iQiyi App or Website!. 【Introduction】In the Shang Dynasty, King Zhou, the cruel ruler, was replaced by Ji Wu. During the investiture of the Gods, Jiang Ziya gave up on his divine throne. He was willing to be the marquis in the human realm to ensure that his goddaughter, Duanmu Cui, could become the immortal. Thousands of years later, in the Song Dynasty, he became Bao Qingtian. At the same time, Duanmu Cui descended to the mortal world and established the Xihualiu Sect. Under Bao Qingtian's order, fourth-grade-military officer, Zhan Zhao, was ordered to help Duanmu Cui. After sticking together through thick and thin for several times, love secretly grows between them.
TV & Videos

【FULL】My Dear Guardian EP02 (Starring Johnny Huang & Sweet Li) | 爱上特种兵 | iQiyi

【My Dear Guardian】is trending on iQiyi with multiple subtitles. Watch more episodes for FREE & ONLY on iQiyi App or Website!. 【Introduction】A romantic army story that tells about how Liang Mu Ze, the most promising major in the G Zone Special Forces, and a foreign medical corps doctor, Xia Chu, met in the line of duty, developed an understanding for each other, fell in love, overcame a terrorist kidnapping, thwarted a criminal syndicate bent on stealing military secrets, and finally wiping out the criminal forces, thus fulfilling their duty as soldiers and protecting their loved ones.
TV Series

【FULL】Maid Escort EP01 (Starring Wang Run Ze & Greenly Zheng) | 这丫环我用不起 | iQiyi

【Maid Escort】is trending on iQiyi with multiple subtitles. Watch more episodes for FREE & ONLY on iQiyi App or Website!. 【Introduction】A maid named Yue Zi sought to unite her mistress, Bai Yin, and Yang Xiao in marriage but accidentally fell in love with her mistress' fiance, Yang Xiao. The two of them worked together to unravel the truth behind their respective parents' deaths and restored a trade route, creating a colourful, sweet and enduring story.
TV & Videos

Official Trailer: Break Through the Darkness | 扫黑决战 | iQiyi

【Break Through the Darkness】is trending on iQiyi with multiple subtitles. Watch more episodes for FREE & ONLY on iQiyi App or Website!. 【Cast】Wu jiang, Zhang Song Wen, Kingscar, Li Qian, Yi Zhao.
TV Series

Clip: Mr. Fox Is Exposed | Moonlight EP23 | 月光变奏曲 | iQiyi

【Moonlight】is trending on iQiyi with multiple subtitles. Watch more episodes for FREE & ONLY on iQiyi App or Website!. 【Introduction】Chu Li just graduated from university. With a passion towards publishing, she successfully entered Yuan Yue Publishing House. However, at the moment the publishing industry undergoes huge changes. As a fresh editor, she was shocked by the state of the publishing industry but she stayed true and gave it all in becoming an author focusing on producing good books. Together with Yuan Yue Publishing House, they braved the impact of social change. With sincerity and professionalism, she impressed the renowned author and joined them as the exclusive editor. Chu Li also helped authors that are in struggle and transformed them. She discovered new authors with her unique vision. In the end, she overcame obstacles in career and paved her way becoming the top editor. With that, she earned a love relationship with a renowned author that involved work interaction, argument and happiness.
TV & Videos

【FULL】The Detectives' Adventures EP01 | 萌探探探案 | iQiyi

【The Detectives' Adventures】is trending on iQiyi with multiple subtitles. Watch more episodes for FREE & ONLY on iQiyi App or Website!. 【Introduction】The first reality show on detective stories adapted from classic IP. Every episode is based on a classic IP drama. MCs are able to adapt and act out the classic stories in the real scenes. The detective group includes seven MCs, who are encouraged to obtain clues from the unreasonable scripts and amusing games. Come and find the truth with joy!
TV & Videos

Jang Ki Yong And Hyeri's New Drama "My Roommate Is A Gumiho" Premieres To No. 1 Ratings

TvN's new drama "My Roommate Is a Gumiho" is off to a strong start!. Based on a popular webtoon, "My Roommate Is a Gumiho" is a new romantic comedy about a 22-year-old college student named Lee Dam (played by Girl's Day's Hyeri). Due to an unexpected mishap, she winds up moving in together with a 999-year-old male gumiho (a mythological nine-tailed fox) named Shin Woo Yeo (played by Jang Ki Yong), who is determined to become human.
TV & Videos

'Vincenzo' actor Kwak Dong Yeon confirmed to appear in a new Netflix original series with actor Lee Do Hyun

'Vincenzo' star Kwak Dong Yeon is expected to work with 'Sweet Home' star Lee Do Hyun in a new Netflix original series that will be based on a webtoon. On June 2, media outlet StarNews, along with other various news outlets, reported that Lee Do Hyun and Kwak Dong Yeon have decided to appear in the new Netflix original series 'Hunting Dogs' and are in discussion over the details.
OK! Magazine

Is Chrissy Teigen's Marriage To John Legend In Trouble? Singer 'So Disappointed' By 'Dark Side' To Wife After CyberBullying Claims

It looks like Chrissy Teigen's fall from grace isn't the only thing falling apart after her nasty 2011 tweets about Courtney Stodden resurfaced in May. Apart from losing business deals and friends in light of the scandal, sources are now alleging that Teigen's marriage to John Legend may be in jeopardy after the singer saw another side to his wife.
Movies

Why Donnie Yen In John Wick 4 Will Be Super Awesome

If you're a fan of action movies, you must know the famous martial artist actor, Donnie Yen. Think of him as a more serious Jackie Chan, you know, without the over-the-top comedy vibe. By the way, do you all remember the time when these two martial artist icons went at it? Of course, Jackie Chan went about it with his usual comedic use of his environment, but as usual, it helped him win. Come on, who doesn't love Jackie Chan?
TV Series

My Roommate Is a Gumiho: Episodes 1-2 (Review)

Fluffy gumihos, fox beads, barf, and teleportation — oh my! I wasn't sure the tone this drama would take, but its opening week was as fluffy and silly as our hero's many tails. Rather than take itself too seriously, My Roommate Is a Gumiho goes all in with its somewhat ridiculous premise, comedic antics, and fun stylized moments. In short, it's pretty watchable.
Movies

Zac Efron Survival Thriller 'Gold' Sells to Screen Media (EXCLUSIVE)

The Zac Efron survival thriller "Gold" has sold to Screen Media following a competitive bidding situation that saw several studios and distributors circling the project. The film co-stars Anthony Hayes who co-wrote the script in addition to directing the picture. Susie Porter rounds out the cast.
TV Series

"My Roommate is a Gumiho" Sets Sweet Tone in Premiere

Starring Hyeri and Jang Ki Young, the opening of My Roommate is a Gumiho sets the tone for a fun-filled romance mixed with fantasy elements. Based on a webtoon, the opening episode introduces the circumstances that force a university student to live with a nine-tailed fox spirit known as a gumiho.
Theater & Dance

TheatreSquared Presents Live And Streaming Shows Of 'My Father's War'

"My Father's War is the astonishing, true saga of Pfc Arthur Herzberg, whose journey began on D-Day on a beach in Normandy and left him the last man standing from his original platoon," said Ford. "Amy plays both herself and her then-19-year-old father—whose sense of humor never left him in the darkest days—and we're thrilled that Art will be joining us in our audience as well."