Clip: Lee Dam Presents For Woo Yeo | My Roommate is a Gumiho EP01 | 我的室友是九尾狐 | iQiyi Original

【Moonlight】is trending on iQiyi with multiple subtitles. Watch more episodes for FREE & ONLY on iQiyi App or Website!. 【Introduction】Chu Li just graduated from university. With a passion towards publishing, she successfully entered Yuan Yue Publishing House. However, at the moment the publishing industry undergoes huge changes. As a fresh editor, she was shocked by the state of the publishing industry but she stayed true and gave it all in becoming an author focusing on producing good books. Together with Yuan Yue Publishing House, they braved the impact of social change. With sincerity and professionalism, she impressed the renowned author and joined them as the exclusive editor. Chu Li also helped authors that are in struggle and transformed them. She discovered new authors with her unique vision. In the end, she overcame obstacles in career and paved her way becoming the top editor. With that, she earned a love relationship with a renowned author that involved work interaction, argument and happiness.