Memorial Day Parade
The Village Memorial Day parade begins at 6pm this evening on Albany Avenue. Similar to last year, the parade will travel the north/south streets. Starting on Albany Avenue, it will proceed north to Hudson Avenue, south on George Street, north on Paine Street, south on James Street, north on High Street, south on West Street, north on John Street to Cohoes Avenue; east on Veterans Memorial Drive, south on Cannon Street, east on Tibbits Avenue and back down George Street to Albany Avenue.villageofgreenisland.com