Memorial Day Parade

The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the constitutionality of a federal law requiring men, but not women, to register for the military draft when they turn 18. As is its usual practice, the court didn't say why it wouldn't take the case. But three justices, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor, and Brett Kavanaugh, said the court's longstanding deference to Congress on military issues cautions against taking the case while lawmakers are considering whether to change the law.