Personnel Review Board

hilliardohio.gov
 28 days ago

The Personnel Review Board shall have the power to hear such appeals by City employees from administrative determinations made pursuant to said Code of Personnel Practices and Procedures, as may be authorized by said Code, and may have such other powers and duties as may from time to time be given to it by Council. The Board shall keep a record of its proceedings which shall be open to public inspection and shall conduct its proceedings in accordance with the ordinances of Council enacted pursuant to this Charter and the rules and regulations of the Board adopted by it pursuant to authority granted by Council. Julia Baxter is the staff point of contact.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Point Of Contact#Council
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

Foster care review board seeks volunteers

The Oregon Judicial Department Citizen Review Board, Oregon’s foster care review board, is seeking new volunteer members in Clatsop County. Board members must live or work in the county where they serve. The members review the cases of children and families involved with the child welfare system. They commit one regularly scheduled, full working day per month to conduct reviews, and another five to 10 hours reading case material and preparing before the reviews.
James City County, VAwydaily.com

JCC Board of Supervisors Review Telework Program

JAMES CITY COUNTY — The James City County (JCC) Board of Supervisors convened on Tuesday, June 22, for its monthly business meeting at the JCC Government Center on Mounts Bay Road. During the presentations portion of the meeting, the Board heard from the JCC Director of Human Resources, Patrick Teague,...
Suffolk County, NYsuffolkcountyny.gov

Environmental Quality Board of Review Meeting via Zoom

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services’ Division of Environmental Quality will hold its regular monthly Board of Review Hearing on Thursday June 24, 2021. Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response, the hearings will be held via ZOOM. Only Department representatives, applicants, applicant representatives, and formally invited parties will be able to speak during the hearing. All other interested parties may listen/view the hearings by using the links below and may submit comments regarding the application under review by mail to The Suffolk County Department of Health Services Board of Review, 360 Yaphank Avenue, Suite 2B, Yaphank, NY 11980. Comments must be received by Wednesday June 30, 2021.
Great Neck, NYtheislandnow.com

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE: Board of Trustees Village of Thomaston

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that a public hearing will be held as to the following matters:. Time: 7:30 pm Place: Virtual meeting, access for which may be obtained from the Village website at † †www.villageofthomaston.org_meeting_schedule (or Village Hall, 100 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021)†Subject: †Bill T2021C.1. †A local law to amend the Code of the Village of Thomaston to provide incentive zoning for property located in certain adjoining zoning districts.†At said time and place, all interested persons may be heard with respect to the foregoing matters. ††The Board of Trustees, as lead agency, has determined pursuant to the State Environmental Quality Review Act that the proposed action is an Unlisted Action which has no significant adverse impact (negative declaration).†Any person having a disability which would inhibit attendance at or participation in the hearing should notify the Village Administrator at least three business days prior to the hearing, so that reasonable efforts may be made to facilitate such attendance and participation. ††All relevant documents may be inspected on the Village website atwww.villageofthomaston.org_meeting_schedule. The location of the public hearing may be obtained from the Village website, by calling 516-482-3110 or emailing clerk@villageofthomaston.org. †Dated: †June 21, 2021†BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES†Denise M. KnowlandVillage Administrator††
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

County Board OKs slate of action items

The Leelanau County Board of Commissioners took action on a slate of routine items in 7-0 votes at its regular monthly meeting last week, having discussed the issues in detail the week before, on June 8, at its monthly executive meeting. At its June 15 meeting, the county board voted unanimously to: • Renew a workers compensation insurance agreement with […]
Bingham County, IDPost Register

Updates provide insight into department changes

BLACKFOOT – Dusty Whited, Bingham County Public Works director, met with the county commissioners Wednesday morning to request some changes to his departments and employees to better serve the county and those employed by it. Whited requested a change of job title for an employee and changes of shift to four 10-hour shifts.
Carroll County, GAtimes-georgian.com

Commissioners approve $6.9M budget amendment

Carroll County commissioners took five minutes to wrap up the business year on Tuesday by approving a $6.9 million budget amendment. With only eight days remaining in Carroll County’s fiscal year that ends on June 30, the Board of Commissioners voted to approve the $6,924,242 amendment that balanced the books for the overall annual budget of some $55 million for FY 2021. The budget funded the multiple operations of the county and paid the salaries of its employees.
Shelby County, INShelbyville News

Commissioners discuss bonuses for county employees

While no action was taken on the topic, Sheriff Louie Koch formally recommended the Shelby County Commissioners use their CARES Act funding to give all county employees who worked through COVID a hazard-pay bonus. After speaking with other county department heads, Koch said the commissioners should give a $4,000 bonus...
Educationsoconews.org

West county high school board reviewing LCAP, budget

During its meeting on Wednesday, June 23, the West Sonoma County Union High School District (WSCUHSD) Board of Trustees will be considering approval of the district’s Local Control Accountability Plan (LCAP), its budget, and will be considering approval of a resolution that outlines the return to full in-person learning for the beginning of the upcoming school year.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Board of Zoning Appeals Overturns Decision on Lake Avenue Project

The Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) voted to overturn a zoning administrator’s determination on a 80-unit mixed-use project on South Lake Avenue. “It’s always nice to win,” said local attorney Richard McDonald, who represents DC Properties. The controversy began when DC Properties proposed an 87-unit density bonus project, including seven...
Blytheville, ARKait 8

Push to hold police accountable with a citizen review board

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - With negative incidents involving police happening across the country, Blytheville Councilman John Mayberry proposed presented to the police and fire committee a measure to create a citizen review board. “Our police department would be held accountable to a lot of things and be more transparent,” Mayberry...
Atlantic, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Council Personnel and Finance Committee to review Property Request

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council Personnel and Finance Committee will review a request from a business owner interested in buying a piece of City property. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund reported at Wednesday’s City Council meeting Dalton Cook of Cook Sanitation wants to buy the property at 101 Cedar Street. Cook currently owns the property at 103 Cedar and would build a commercial building at 101 Cedar. Cook stated he would clean up the property to be utilized for his business.
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Board of Architectural Review - Bylaws Committee

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the June 17, 2021 meeting of the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) Bylaws Committee Meeting is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Sections 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. BAR board members and staff are participating from remote locations through Zoom Webinar. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough for the meeting to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through: Zoom hyperlink (below).
Tampa, FLfox13news.com

Activists argue for changes to citizen review board

Activists tried one last time to convince council to appoint a majority of members to the Tampa Police civilian review board. Instead, council voted for a 5-5 split with the mayor, and for both to sign off on an eleventh member appointed by the NAACP.