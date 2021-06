The Glenelg Gladiators struck early and never looked back in their victory of the Mt. Hebron Vikings. The Gladiators scoring within minutes of the start of play to take a 2-0 lead. Although the Vikings answered with a goal from Ashley Unkenholz to narrow the lead to one (2-1, Glenelg), the Gladiators expanded their lead to 12-2 by the end of the first half. The second half started with a reinvigorated Vikings squad, who came out a more calm and deliberate focus on passing and keeping the play on the Gladiators’ side of the field; however, the Vikings could not answer Glenelg’s repeated assaults on the net, finishing the game down 18-3.