Warsaw, IN

Audrey E. Griffis

Times-Union Newspaper
 7 days ago

AKRON – Audrey E. Griffis, 83, Burket, died at 9:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Mason Health Care of Warsaw. Audrey was born Oct. 2, 1937, in Warsaw, to Arnold and Clarabel Carey Flory. She was married Dec. 10, 1955, in Bourbon, to Bill G. Griffis, who died Jan. 2, 2010.

Obituaries
