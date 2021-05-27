Cancel
What should the St. Louis Cardinals do with Miles Mikolas?

By Robert Murray
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat should the St. Louis Cardinals do with Miles Mikolas, and should it involve moving the former 18-game winner to the bullpen?. When Miles Mikolas pitched on Saturday night, it marked the first time that he took the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals since October 2019. The outing, however, lasted only four innings, as he left with right forearm tightness.

redbirdrants.com
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

