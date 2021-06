Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and his wife Lauren just had a baby boy on Wednesday. 6 pounds 8 ounces and 19 inches. No word yet on how well his abs are developed. Hey I have a kid named Atticus after the literary character Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird so I can’t really cast stones about unusual names. And Romeo is certainly thoroughly Italian. Reign surprised me though. Reign. Like a king? Over one’s kingdom? What else could I expect but a bad ass name from a dad who once tipped a delivery guy in protein shakes?