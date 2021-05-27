Inside Miles Teller And Aaron Rodgers' Friendship

Aaron Rodgers is feuding with the Green Bay Packers while he vacations in Hawaii with his fiancée Shailene Woodley and solidifies his bromance with actor Miles Teller. Rodgers and Woodley have been frolicking in Hawaii with the "Top Gun: Maverick" star and his wife, Keleigh. Page Six reported that the NFL MVP has been hiking and swimming in Hawaii and "singing Taylor Swift songs, enjoying a bottle of red, slow-dancing with Woodley, and even strumming on the guitar," per Audacy. It looks like Rodgers is living his best life while seemingly blowing off the Green Bay Packers. According to BroBible, Rodgers missed Packers OTA (Organized Team Activities) this week, where he could have picked up an extra $500,000.