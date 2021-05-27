Solasta: Crown of the Magister — Volcano and Lava Forest guide

There was a time not too long ago where some games never left Japan. It didn’t matter if they were the next entry in a beloved series or some genre-twisting mashup. Monster World IV was one such game on the Sega Mega Drive, the last in a well-known series that for whatever reason never made it to the American Genesis like its predecessors did. Remade and released now as Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World, this formerly 16-bit classic retains everything that fans loved about the series back in 1994. Unfortunately, it is no longer 1994, and this dedication to old-school platforming fundamentals makes Asha’s adventure a museum piece rather than a triumphant resurgence.