Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warsaw, IN

Linda Darlene Tedrick

Times-Union Newspaper
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda Darlene Tedrick, age 71, of Warsaw, died at 1:25 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 4, 1949, in Clarksville, Tenn., to Edgar and Dorothy Rives. On Feb. 23, 1976, she was married to Wayne Tedrick Jr. in Indianapolis. Family and friends...

timesuniononline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
City
Silver Lake, IN
City
Warsaw, IN
Warsaw, IN
Obituaries
City
Clarksville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Memorial Service#Lutheran Hospital#Titus Funeral Home#Herendeen St#Written Condolences#Tenn#Darlene
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Leesburg, INinkfreenews.com

Peter A. Schaaf

Peter “Pete” A. Schaaf, 83, Leesburg, passed away at 12:48 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Kosciusko Community Hospital of Warsaw. He was born on July 22, 1937, in Wabash, to Hueston Everett Schaaf and Rosetta Rebecca (Slagel) Schaaf. He was never alone growing up as he was a part of a big family with MANY sisters and one brother. He married Geraldine (Dye) Schaaf, the perfect lady to share his life with Dec. 6, 1967. They shared 40 years of marriage together before she passed away Dec. 23, 2007.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Local Church Purchases Ministry Headquarters

Mission Point Community Church recently purchased the former grounds of CE National as a new ministry headquarters. The 3.6-acre property, located at 1003 Presidential Drive, Winona Lake, includes a conference/event center, two office buildings and two heated outbuildings, according to a news release from Mission Point Community Church. “Our dream...
Mentone, INinkfreenews.com

Timeline From The Past: Opera House Block, Murder Indictment, Mentone History

From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. May 16, 1979 — A Marshall County grand jury has recommended the death penalty for three men indicted Tuesday for the March 6 murder of Bourbon businessman Claude (Murph) Yarian, 68.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences 5.18.2021

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 6:42 p.m. Saturday - Justin B. Rogers, 26, of 503 N. Jefferson St., Silver Lake, arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $5,250. • 6:58 p.m. Saturday - Christopher A. Jayne, 29, of...
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Public Occurrences

The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 10:13 a.m. Friday - Charles L. Kreider, 31, of 4265 S. CR 1150W, Mentone, arrested for resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended, escape and burglary. Bond: $16,000. • 3:38 p.m. Friday - Gene M. Poe, 37,...
Indiana StateTimes-Union Newspaper

Akron Teen Airlifted After Single Car Accident On Ind. 14

LAKE TOWNSHIP – Another critical crash occurred in Kosciusko county on Ind. 14 at Packerton Road, this time injuring a 16-year-old Akron boy. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said emergency personnel were called at 6:46 p.m. Saturday to the Ind. 14 and Packerton Road after a 2017 Ford Fusion, being driven by Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was traveling east on Ind. 14 and left the south edge of the roadway.
Kosciusko County, INTimes-Union Newspaper

KEYS Awarded $12,500 Grant

Kosciusko Endowment Youth Services (KEYS), the youth philanthropy group at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation, recently was awarded a $12,500 grant from the Dekko Foundation. These funds will be put toward KEYS grant-making efforts, which aim to improve education in Kosciusko County through supporting meaningful and innovative projects from teachers...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:25 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, East CR 350N east of North CR 925E, North Webster. Driver: Easton M. Adkins, 19, West Tidewater Trail, Columbia City. Adkins appeared to have been traveling eastbound on CR 350N east of CR 925E, North Webster. While traveling eastbound, his vehicle approached a dead-end roadway with a dirt barrier. According to tire tracks, it appeared as if he noticed the dead-end roadway too late and swerved to miss the dirt barrier. His vehicle left the south side of CR 350 and struck multiple trees before coming to a rest. Adkins suffered extensive incapacitating injuries and was found unconscious by responding officers. He was tended to by responding medics and later transported by air ambulance for further treatment. Kosciusko County F.A.C.T. responded to the scene. While on scene, a witness, who identified herself as Makayla Radcliff, arrived and said she is Adkins’ girlfriend. She said prior to the crash, she left his residence to return to her home, located in Fort Wayne. While traveling, she became lost somewhere in Noble County and called Adkins for assistance. After using her mobile phone to share her location, Adkins left his residence to find her so he could provide directions. During this time, Radcliff said her sister Miranda Radcliff was involved in a telephone call with Adkins as they were both attempting to provide assistance due to her being lost. During this call, it was reported that Miranda Radcliff heard a loud “crashing” sound, and Adkins stopped responding to her. Friends then used Snapchat’s GPS function to locate Adkins and inform first responders as to where he was located. Damage: Up to $25,000.
Kosciusko County, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Akron teen injured in Kosciusko crash

An Akron teen was critically injured in a crash in Kosciusko County Saturday evening. Emergency crews were called to Indiana 14 in Lake Township about 6:45 p.m. on a report of a single-car crash, the Kosciusko County sheriff's department said in a statement. Investigators believe Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, was...
Kosciusko County, INinkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Sherri Makinson v. Lauren Cox and Kyle Ousley, $2,145. FTI Property Management v. Debra Goldsworthy, $6,127.80. Fort Financial Credit Union v. Raven Hatfield, $5,288.67. Clayton Przewoznik, $5,288.67. Michael Bonewitz v. Ziebart, $1,142. Civil Collections.
Akron, INinkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Akron Teen Listed In Critical After Crash

SIDNEY – An Akron teen was critically injured Saturday night after an accident at the corner of Packerton Road and SR 14. Brendyn Ryan Stump, 16, of Akron, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital and was listed in critical condition, according to a statement released by the Kosciusko County Sherrif’s office.
North Webster, INVincennes Sun Commercial

State briefs

NORTH WEBSTER — A northern Indiana man who crashed his car while talking on his cellphone was discovered badly injured by officers who used a messaging app to find the wrecked vehicle. Officers were contacted late Tuesday by someone who told them they were talking to Easton Adkins, 19, of...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Angie Jarrett Honored By County Board Of Realtors

WARSAW – Normally, the Kosciusko Board of Realtors honors their Realtor and Affiliate of the Year at their Annual Christmas Party. Unfortunately, that December 2020 event was cancelled due to COVID concerns. The presentations were finally made at KBOR’s first live meeting of 2021, the 2nd quarter general business meeting....
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

3 Hurt In Intersection Crash Wednesday

Three people were hurt – one critically – in a crash on Ind. 14 and Packerton Road during Wednesday evening’s commute. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and first responders were called at 5:37 p.m. Wednesday to the intersection of East Ind. 14 and South Packerton Road, Silver Lake, for a two-vehicle crash.
Silver Lake, INinkfreenews.com

UPDATE: One Person Airlifted After Wreck

SILVER LAKE — A Warsaw man was airlifted by Parkview Air Ambulance to Fort Wayne following a Wednesday, May 12, wreck. It happened at 5:37 p.m. at East SR 14 and South Packerton Road outside Silver Lake. According to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, Kenyan C. Bennett, 22,...
Warsaw, INinkfreenews.com

Baileys Work Together To Support Warsaw Students

WARSAW — Dave and Mandy Bailey were best friends before they ever started dating and, eventually, were married. They had known each other since they were in preschool. Both graduated from Warsaw Community High School in 1996. And both were athletes while in high school and later coached sports. “This is home and has always been home for us,” Dave said.
Warsaw, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Car Show Sunday

The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club invites the public to attend the 11th City of Lakes Car Show Sunday. The entry fee is $12 per vehicle. Registration will take place from noon until 3 p.m. Entry is made on East Center Street. The Lakes Area Community Band will perform a concert on the courthouse lawn at 3 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. Vendors and local restaurants will be available. All proceeds go toward the youth throughout Kosciusko County. Buffalo Street will be closed from Market to Main streets and Center Street will be closed from Lake to Indiana streets from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Columbia City, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Columbia City Teen Injured In Crash On 350N

A 19-year-old man from Columbia City is in critical condition following an overnight crash Tuesday. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis said responders were called at 10:53 p.m. Tuesday to CR 350N, east of CR 925E, in Tippecanoe Township after obtaining location information from a Snapchat video.